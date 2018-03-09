STORE Capital : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 4.50% Senior Notes Due 2028

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally
managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single
Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced
today that it has priced a $350 million public offering of 4.50% senior
notes due 2028. The notes were issued at 99.515% of the principal amount
and will mature on March 15, 2028. Interest on the notes will be paid
semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning
September 15, 2018. The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2018,
subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund
property acquisitions, to repay indebtedness outstanding under its
unsecured revolving credit facility, for working capital and other
general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities,
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.
BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities and Regions Securities LLC
are serving as co-managers for the offering.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the
preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when
available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: [email protected],
or standard mail: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY
10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, via
standard mail: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor,
New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC, via telephone: (800) 645-3751, email: [email protected],
or standard mail: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South,
Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service.
A registration statement relating to these securities became effective
upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that
is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single
Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its
target market and the inspiration for its name. The Company is one of
the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large,
well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 1,900
property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48
states.
