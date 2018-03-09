Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Store Capital Corp    STOR

STORE CAPITAL CORP (STOR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

STORE Capital : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 4.50% Senior Notes Due 2028

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 02:06am CET

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that it has priced a $350 million public offering of 4.50% senior notes due 2028. The notes were issued at 99.515% of the principal amount and will mature on March 15, 2028. Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning September 15, 2018. The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund property acquisitions, to repay indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities and Regions Securities LLC are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: [email protected], or standard mail: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, via standard mail: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, via telephone: (800) 645-3751, email: [email protected], or standard mail: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. The Company is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 1,900 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the expected closing of the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the proposed offering, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for the Company’s business, please refer to the periodic reports and prospectuses and prospectus supplements the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STORE CAPITAL CORP
02:06aSTORE CAPITAL : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 4.50% Senio..
BU
03/08STORE CAPITAL : Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
02/26STORE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23STORE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL CORP : STORE Capital Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/22STORE CAPITAL (NYSE : STOR) reported earnings of $0.43 per share beating Walls S..
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL : reports 4Q results
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results
BU
02/16STORE CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07SPIRIT REALTY : Special Situation REIT With 30% Return Potential 
03/063 High-Yield/High-Quality REITs To Buy After Solid Earnings Reports 
03/05High-Quality REIT Portfolio - Targeting +6% Yield And Growth 
03/02REITS : Beware Bullish Assumptions And Questionable Premises 
03/02Camping World delays annual report; triple-net REITs on watch 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 500 M
EBIT 2018 303 M
Net income 2018 182 M
Debt 2018 2 967 M
Yield 2018 5,21%
P/E ratio 2018 28,49
P/E ratio 2019 27,07
EV / Sales 2018 15,2x
EV / Sales 2019 14,4x
Capitalization 4 655 M
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Store Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | STOR | US8621211007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Volk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morton H. Fleischer Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Fedewa Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine Long CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORP-5.91%4 655
EQUINIX INC-15.75%31 008
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-8.95%23 685
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-11.17%21 173
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 376
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-11.36%14 329
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.