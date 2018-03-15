Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Store Capital Corp    STOR

STORE CAPITAL CORP (STOR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

STORE Capital : Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:46am CET

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.31 per share for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend will be paid on April 16, 2018 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2018.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 1,900 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STORE CAPITAL CORP
11:46aSTORE CAPITAL : Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend
BU
03/09STORE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09STORE CAPITAL : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 4.50% Senio..
BU
03/08STORE CAPITAL : Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
02/26STORE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23STORE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL CORP : STORE Capital Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/22STORE CAPITAL (NYSE : STOR) reported earnings of $0.43 per share beating Walls S..
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL : reports 4Q results
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Should REITs Have A Significant Place In Your Asset Allocation? 
03/12STORE Capital Has All Of The Ingredients For Something Special 
03/10THE NEXT BEAR MARKET : How To Prepare Now 
03/07SPIRIT REALTY : Special Situation REIT With 30% Return Potential 
03/063 High-Yield/High-Quality REITs To Buy After Solid Earnings Reports 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 506 M
EBIT 2018 303 M
Net income 2018 182 M
Debt 2018 2 967 M
Yield 2018 5,17%
P/E ratio 2018 28,84
P/E ratio 2019 27,40
EV / Sales 2018 15,2x
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
Capitalization 4 712 M
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Store Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | STOR | US8621211007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Volk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morton H. Fleischer Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Fedewa Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine Long CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORP-5.91%4 712
EQUINIX INC-10.55%32 121
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-9.38%23 516
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-7.23%21 739
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 953
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.87%14 607
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.