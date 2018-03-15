STORE Capital : Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.31 per share for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend will be paid on April 16, 2018 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2018.

About STORE Capital

