STORE Capital : Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced the
release of its annual letter to stockholders titled “Values Added By
Design” by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The letter may
be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s Investor Relations website
at ir.storecapital.com
under CEO Videos and Annual Reports.
“From our inception, the value we have created for our stockholders has
been derived from the value we have delivered to our customers,” states
Mr. Volk at the beginning of his annual letter. “Translated into our
balance sheet, at the end of 2017, we held a highly diversified
portfolio of more than $6.2 billion in profit center real estate
investments at cost, which was entirely made possible by our ability to
deliver valuable solutions and services to our customers.”
STORE Capital also announced the date of its biennial Investor Day 2018
to be held Wednesday, April 11th at the New York Stock
Exchange. The event program will include a special presentation by
Randall Zisler, Ph.D., a nationally recognized authority on innovative
applications of quantitative analysis to real estate investing. STORE
Capital executives and acquisitions team members will provide market
insights and commentary, as well as case-studies of financial solutions,
and the day will close with NYSE’s Closing Bell ceremony followed by a
cocktail reception. Attendance for STORE Capital Investor Day 2018 is
reserved for institutional investors and analysts only and space is
limited. Guests are encouraged to register prior to April 2, 2018.
Contact Financial Profiles, Inc. at [email protected]
for more information.
On the day after Investor Day 2018 (Thursday, April 12th),
STORE executives will attend the Morgan Stanley Triple Net REIT Day to
be held at Morgan Stanley’s Conference Center in New York City. Mr.
Volk, Chief Operating Officer Mary Fedewa and Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Long will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors
throughout the day.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
over 1,900 property locations, substantially all of which are profit
centers, in 48 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be
found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
