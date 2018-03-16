STORE Capital : Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Biennial Investor Day to be Held April 11th at the New York Stock Exchange

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the release of its annual letter to stockholders titled “Values Added By Design” by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The letter may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.storecapital.com under CEO Videos and Annual Reports.

“From our inception, the value we have created for our stockholders has been derived from the value we have delivered to our customers,” states Mr. Volk at the beginning of his annual letter. “Translated into our balance sheet, at the end of 2017, we held a highly diversified portfolio of more than $6.2 billion in profit center real estate investments at cost, which was entirely made possible by our ability to deliver valuable solutions and services to our customers.”

STORE Capital also announced the date of its biennial Investor Day 2018 to be held Wednesday, April 11th at the New York Stock Exchange. The event program will include a special presentation by Randall Zisler, Ph.D., a nationally recognized authority on innovative applications of quantitative analysis to real estate investing. STORE Capital executives and acquisitions team members will provide market insights and commentary, as well as case-studies of financial solutions, and the day will close with NYSE’s Closing Bell ceremony followed by a cocktail reception. Attendance for STORE Capital Investor Day 2018 is reserved for institutional investors and analysts only and space is limited. Guests are encouraged to register prior to April 2, 2018. Contact Financial Profiles, Inc. at [email protected] for more information.

On the day after Investor Day 2018 (Thursday, April 12th), STORE executives will attend the Morgan Stanley Triple Net REIT Day to be held at Morgan Stanley’s Conference Center in New York City. Mr. Volk, Chief Operating Officer Mary Fedewa and Chief Financial Officer Catherine Long will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 1,900 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

