Stratus Properties Inc. : Reports Year Ended December 31, 2017 Results

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS), a diversified real estate
company with multi- and single-family residential and commercial real
estate development, real estate leasing, hotel and entertainment
businesses in the Austin, Texas area and other select Texas markets,
today reported year ended December 31, 2017 results.
Highlights:
Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.9
million, $0.47 per share, for 2017, compared with a net loss
attributable to common stockholders of $6.0 million, $0.74 per share,
for 2016. Full-year 2017 results include an after-tax gain on the sale
of assets of $16.4 million, $2.01 per share, primarily associated with
the recognition of the majority of the gain on the sale of The Oaks at
Lakeway, partly offset by a non-cash tax charge of $7.6 million, $0.93
per share, associated with United States (U.S.) tax reform.Stratus
currently estimates that its federal tax rate for 2018 will be 21
percent as a result of U.S. tax reform.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortization (EBITDA) increased to $9.7 million in 2017 from $9.3
million in 2016. For a reconciliation of net income (loss)
attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, see the
supplemental schedule, "Adjusted EBITDA," on page V.
Returned $8.1 million to shareholders through a $1.00 per share
special cash dividend in April 2017 following the $114 million sale of
The Oaks at Lakeway in February 2017.
Stratus' cumulative total stockholder return of 262 percent over
the five years ended December 31, 2017, exceeded comparable
returns for the S&P 500 Index, the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index,
and a custom group of peer real estate related companies by wide
margins.
Reduced consolidated debt by 24 percent to $221.5 million at
December 31, 2017, of which 67 percent is fixed-rate debt with an
average interest rate of 5.55 percent, and 33 percent is variable-rate
debt with an average interest rate of 4.30 percent, compared to $291.1
million at December 31, 2016.
Completed construction of West Killeen Market, an HEB Grocery
Company, L.P. (HEB)-anchored retail development in Killeen Texas, on
schedule and under budget in June 2017.
Obtained project financing for, and commenced construction of: (1)
phase one of Lantana Place, a mixed-use development project in
southwest Austin, (2) the retail component of Jones Crossing, a
new HEB-anchored, mixed use development in College Station, Texas, and
(3) Santal Phase II, a 212-unit garden style multi-family
project in Barton Creek.
Operating income for the Entertainment segment, which includes Austin
City Limits Live (ACL Live) and 3TEN ACL Live, increased 59
percent to $4.0 million in 2017, compared to $2.5 million in 2016.
Real estate sales revenue increased by four percent to $11.1
million, primarily from the sales of 12 lots in Meridian in
Circle C and 7 lots and 1 townhome in Amarra Drive in Barton
Creek.
Capital expendituresand purchases and development of real
estate increased to $48.5 million in 2017 from $42.8 million in
2016, primarily reflecting investment in development projects to drive
future cash flows.
Received proceeds totaling $13.8 million in 2017 from Travis County
municipal utility districts (MUD). Stratus has received MUD
reimbursements for substantially all infrastructure costs incurred to
date in connection with its development of Barton Creek. In November
2017, the city of Magnolia and the state of Texas approved creation of
a MUD, which will provide an opportunity for Stratus to recoup
approximately $26 million over the life of the project for future road
and utility infrastructure costs incurred in connection with its
development of the Magnolia project.
William H. Armstrong III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive
Officer, stated, “Our success in 2017 reflects the strength of our
active development plan. Our sale of The Oaks at Lakeway at a
substantial gain allowed us to return $8.1 million to shareholders in
the form of a $1.00 per share special cash dividend in 2017. In
addition, we reduced our consolidated debt and strengthened our
financial position. As we enter 2018, the Austin and surrounding area
real estate markets remain robust and we intend to capitalize on the
entitlements, regulatory approvals and utility capacity already in place
for our developments. We remain focused on enhancing the value of our
properties and creating value for shareholders.”
Summary Financial Results
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Revenues
Real estate operations
$
11,144
$
10,750
Leasing operations
8,856
10,449
Hotel
38,681
40,727
Entertainment
23,232
19,705
Corporate, eliminations and other
(1,573
)
(1,290
)
Total Consolidated Revenue
$
80,340
$
80,341
Operating income (loss):
Real estate operations
$
522
$
824
Leasing operations
24,217
a
2,369
Hotel
6,553
8,058
Entertainment
4,045
2,546
Corporate, eliminations and other
(12,100
)
(12,620
)
Total Consolidated Operating Income
$
23,237
$
1,177
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
3,879
b
$
(5,999
)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.47
$
(0.74
)
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
1.00
$
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,692
$
9,331
Capital expenditures and purchases and development of real estate
properties
$
48,474
$
42,790
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
8,171
8,089
a.
Includes gains of $25.4 million ($16.4 million to net income
attributable to common stockholders or $2.01 per share) associated
with the recognition of the majority of the of the gain on the
sale of The Oaks at Lakeway and the sale of a bank building and an
adjacent undeveloped 4.1 acre tract of land in Barton Creek,
partly offset by a charge of $2.5 million ($1.6 million to net
income attributable to common stockholders or $0.20 per share) for
profit participation associated with the sale of The Oaks at
Lakeway.
b.
Includes a tax charge of $7.6 million ($0.93 per share) to adjust
deferred tax assets based on lower federal corporate tax rates as
a result of U.S. tax reform.
Revenue from the Real Estate Operations segment totaled $11.1
million for 2017, compared to $10.8 million for 2016, primarily
reflecting the sale of 12 lots at Meridian in Circle C and 7 lots and 1
townhome at Amarra Drive in Barton Creek. Operating income from the Real
Estate Operations segment decreased for 2017, primarily reflecting the
sale of fewer developed lots. In March 2018, Stratus entered into a
contract to sell one Amarra Drive Phase II lot and eight Amarra Drive
Phase III lots for a total of $5.9 million. In accordance with the
contract, the parties are required to close on the sale of these lots
ratably before December 31, 2018. If the purchaser fails to close on the
sale of the minimum number of lots by any of the specified closing
dates, Stratus may elect to terminate the contract but would retain the
related $45 thousand earnest money. In addition, as of February 28,
2018, six Phase III lots were under contract, one of which closed in
March.
The decrease in revenue from the Leasing Operations segment for
2017 primarily reflects the sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in February,
partially offset by an increase in revenue from Santal Phase I. The
increase in operating income for 2017 primarily reflects the gain on
sales of assets totaling $25.4 million related to the sale of The Oaks
at Lakeway and a bank building in Barton Creek Village and an adjacent
undeveloped 4.1 acre tract of land. Stratus recognized $24.3 million of
the gain on the sale of The Oaks at Lakeway during the third quarter of
2017 after the hotel tenant began making rent payments under its lease
for the hotel pad site on the property, obtained construction financing
and began construction of the hotel, at which point Stratus' estimated
maximum exposure to loss declined to a level below the related deferred
gain balance. The remaining unrecognized deferred gain totaled $11.3
million at December 31, 2017. Stratus intends to explore opportunities
to sell the 22,366-square-foot retail complex in the first phase of
Barton Creek Village later this year depending on market conditions.
The decrease in revenue and operating income from the Hotel
segment for 2017 reflects increased competition from several newly
completed hotels in the downtown Austin area. Revenue per available room
(RevPAR), which is calculated by dividing total room revenue by the
average number of total rooms available during the year, was $253 in
2017, compared with $259 in 2016. RevPar ranked fourth among all Texas
hotels in 2017. Since 2015, approximately 3,200 new hotel rooms were
added to the downtown Austin hotel market. This increase in competition
as well as the anticipated opening of additional hotel rooms in downtown
Austin during 2018, is expected to further impact future hotel revenues,
although significant population growth in the Austin market and a rising
number of tourists visiting the city are positive factors for increasing
demand.
The increase in revenue and operating income from the Entertainment
segment for 2017 primarily reflects higher ticket sales at ACL Live. The
venue hosted 224 events and sold more than 221,000 tickets in 2017, both
new records. Additionally, 3TEN ACL Live, which opened in March 2016,
hosted 228 events during 2017, driving attendance up 60 percent since
opening.
Active Development Plan
Stratus’ active development plan includes both residential and
commercial development projects that are available to strategically
market and sell at appropriate times in order to maximize stockholder
value. Stratus’ significant development portfolio consists of
approximately 1,800 acres of commercial, multi-family and single-family
projects under development or undeveloped and held for future use.
During 2017, Stratus made significant progress in advancing its
development projects as follows:
Completed construction of West Killeen Market, a retail
development project in Killeen Texas, anchored by a 90,000-square-foot
HEB grocery store and consisting of approximately 44,000 square feet
of total tenant leasing space, on schedule and under budget in June
2017. The HEB store opened in April 2017 and 60 percent of the
available retail space was under lease at December 31, 2017. Stratus
intends to explore opportunities to sell West Killeen Market later
this year depending on leasing progress and market conditions.
Secured project financing and commenced construction of phase one of Lantana
Place, a mixed- use development in southwest Austin consisting of
approximately 320,000 square feet of retail, hotel and office space.
The initial phase of the project will be anchored by a 12-screen
Moviehouse theater, which is expected to be completed on schedule
during the second quarter of 2018.
Secured project financing and commenced construction of the retail
component of Jones Crossing, an HEB-anchored, mixed use
development in College Station, Texas, which is expected to total
approximately 258,000 square feet of commercial space, including the
106,000-square-foot HEB grocery store which is currently expected to
open in August 2018.
Secured project financing and commenced construction of Santal
Phase II, a 212-unit garden style, multi-family project located
directly adjacent to Santal Phase I in the upscale, highly populated
Barton Creek community. Stratus expects to begin leasing units during
the third quarter of 2018 and complete construction during the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Advanced development plans for Magnolia, an HEB anchored retail
development project in Magnolia, Texas, which includes 351,000 square
feet of total tenant leasing space and 1,200 multi-family units. The
HEB store is currently expected to open in 2020. In November 2017, the
city of Magnolia and the state of Texas approved creation of a MUD
which will provide an opportunity for Stratus to recoup approximately
$26 million over the life of the project for future road and utility
infrastructure costs incurred in connection with its development of
the Magnolia project.
Secured final building permits for The St. Mary, a 240-unit
multi-family development in the Circle C community, and subject to
obtaining project financing, we intend to commence construction in the
second quarter of 2018.
Debt and Liquidity
At December 31, 2017, Stratus had consolidated debt of $221.5 million,
compared to $291.1 million at December 31, 2016. During 2017, Stratus
used approximately $62 million of the proceeds from the sale of The Oaks
at Lakeway to repay outstanding debt.
Purchases and development of real estate properties (included in
operating cash flows) and capital expenditures (included in investing
cash flows) totaled $48.5 million for 2017, primarily for the
development of Barton Creek properties, Lantana Place, Santal Phase II,
West Killeen Market, and Jones Crossing, compared with $42.8 million for
2016, primarily for the development of Barton Creek properties, Santal
Phase I and The Oaks at Lakeway.
As of December 31, 2017, Stratus had $19.2 million available under its
$45.0 million Comerica Bank revolving credit facility, and $14.6 million
of cash and cash equivalents. In November 2017, Stratus obtained a
one-year extension of the Comerica Bank facility through November 30,
2018. Stratus continues to negotiate a modification and a longer-term
extension of its credit facility.
Stockholder Return
The cumulative total stockholder return on Stratus' common stock over
the five years ending December 31, 2017, of 262 percent exceeded
comparable returns for the S&P 500 Index (101 percent), the Dow Jones
U.S. Real Estate Index (56 percent) and a custom group of peer real
estate-related companies (39 percent). This comparison, which is
included in Stratus' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed today with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, assumes $100.00 invested at December
31, 2012, with all dividends reinvested. The stock price performance is
not necessarily indicative of future performance.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. This
press release contains forward-looking statements in which Stratus
discusses its future performance. Forward-looking statements are all
statements other than statements of historical facts, such as statements
regarding the implementation and potential results of Stratus' active
development plan, and projections or expectations related to operational
and financial performance or liquidity, reimbursements for
infrastructure costs, financing and regulatory matters, development
plans and sales of properties, including Amarra Drive lots and exploring
opportunities to sell West Killeen Market and the retail complex in
Barton Creek Village, leasing activities, timeframes for development,
construction and completion of Stratus’ projects, capital expenditures,
possible joint venture arrangements, Stratus' projections with respect
to its obligations under the master lease agreements entered into in
connection with the sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in 2017, other plans and
objectives of management for future operations and activities, and
future dividend payments. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,”
“plans,” “believes,” “potential,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,”
“intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be” and any similar
expressions and/or statements that are not historical facts are intended
to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. This press
release also contains forward-looking statements and estimates regarding
the anticipated effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December
22, 2017. These statements and estimates are based on Stratus’ current
interpretation of this legislation, which may change as a result of
additional implementation guidance, changes in assumptions, and
potential future refinements of or revisions to calculations.
Under Stratus’ loan agreement with Comerica Bank, Stratus is not
permitted to pay dividends on common stock without Comerica’s prior
written consent, which was obtained in connection with the special
dividend paid in April 2017. The declaration of dividends is at the
discretion of Stratus’ Board of Directors (Board), subject to
restrictions under Stratus’ loan agreement with Comerica Bank, and will
depend on Stratus’ financial results, cash requirements, projected
compliance with covenants in its debt agreements, outlook and other
factors deemed relevant by the Board.
Stratus cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance, and its actual results may differ
materially from those anticipated, projected or assumed in the
forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause Stratus'
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Stratus’
ability to refinance and service its debt and the availability of
financing for development projects and other corporate purposes,
Stratus' ability to sell properties at prices its Board of Directors
considers acceptable, a decrease in the demand for real estate in the
Austin, Texas area and other select Texas markets where Stratus
operates, changes in economic and business conditions, reductions in
discretionary spending by consumers and corporations, competition from
other real estate developers, hotel operators and/or entertainment venue
operators and promoters, the termination of sales contracts or letters
of intent due to, among other factors, the failure of one or more
closing conditions or market changes, the failure to attract customers
for Stratus' developments or such customers’ failure to satisfy their
purchase commitments, Stratus' ability to secure qualifying tenants for
the space subject to the master lease agreements entered into in
connection with the sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in 2017 and to assign
such leases to the purchaser and remove the corresponding property from
the master leases, increases in interest rates, declines in the market
value of Stratus’ assets, increases in operating costs, including real
estate taxes and the cost of construction materials, changes in external
perception of the W Austin Hotel, changes in consumer preferences,
changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting the
development of real estate, opposition from special interest groups with
respect to development projects, and other factors described in more
detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in Stratus’ Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which
Stratus' forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after
the forward-looking statements are made. Further, Stratus may make
changes to its business plans that could affect its results. Stratus
cautions investors that it does not intend to update its forward-looking
statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in
its assumptions, business plans, actual experience, or other changes,
and Stratus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
Profit participation in sale of The Oaks at Lakeway
2,538
—
Gain on sales of assets
(25,463
)
—
Total
57,103
79,164
Operating income
23,237
1,177
Interest expense, net
(6,742
)
(9,408
)
Gain on interest rate derivative instruments
293
218
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(532
)
(837
)
Other income, net
1,581
21
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in unconsolidated
affiliates' (loss) income
17,837
(8,829
)
Equity in unconsolidated affiliates' (loss) income
(49
)
51
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(13,904
)
2,779
Net income (loss)
3,884
(5,999
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(5
)
—
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
3,879
$
(5,999
)
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders
$
0.47
$
(0.74
)
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
8,171
8,089
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
1.00
$
—
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,611
$
13,597
Restricted cash
24,779
11,892
Real estate held for sale
22,612
21,236
Real estate under development
118,484
111,373
Land available for development
14,804
19,153
Real estate held for investment, net
188,390
239,719
Deferred tax assets
11,461
17,223
Other assets
10,852
17,982
Total assets
$
405,993
$
452,175
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
22,809
$
6,734
Accrued liabilities, including taxes
13,429
13,240
Debt
221,470
291,102
Deferred gain
11,320
—
Other liabilities
9,575
10,073
Total liabilities
278,603
321,149
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Stratus stockholders' equity:
Common stock
93
92
Capital in excess of par value of common stock
185,395
192,762
Accumulated deficit
(37,121
)
(41,143
)
Common stock held in treasury
(21,057
)
(20,760
)
Total stockholders' equity
127,310
130,951
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
80
75
Total equity
127,390
131,026
Total liabilities and equity
$
405,993
$
452,175
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
3,884
$
(5,999
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
7,853
8,082
Cost of real estate sold
5,774
4,899
Gain on sales of assets
(25,463
)
—
U.S. tax reform charge
7,580
—
Gain on interest rate derivative contracts
(293
)
(218
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
532
837
Debt issuance cost amortization and stock-based compensation
1,573
1,681
Equity in unconsolidated affiliates' loss (income)
49
(51
)
(Decrease) increase in deposits
(1,322
)
584
Deferred income taxes, excluding U.S. tax reform charge
(1,675
)
(1,894
)
Purchases and development of real estate properties
(14,395
)
(14,575
)
Municipal utility districts reimbursement
13,799
12,302
Decrease (increase) in other assets
2,231
(6,211
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and
other
10,126
(3,157
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
10,253
(3,720
)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(34,079
)
(28,215
)
Net proceeds from sales of assets
117,261
—
Payments on master lease obligations
(2,196
)
—
Site development escrow deposit and other, net
(10,405
)
(32
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
70,581
(28,247
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Borrowings from credit facility
47,200
32,969
Payments on credit facility
(67,981
)
(19,573
)
Borrowings from project loans
15,793
179,957
Payments on project and term loans
(64,761
)
(163,120
)
Cash dividend paid
(8,133
)
—
Stock-based awards net payments
(235
)
(368
)
Financing costs
(1,703
)
(1,337
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(79,820
)
28,528
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,014
(3,439
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
13,597
17,036
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
14,611
$
13,597
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
Stratus currently has four operating segments: Real Estate Operations,
Leasing Operations, Hotel and Entertainment.
The Real Estate Operations segment is comprised of Stratus’ real estate
assets (developed, under development and available for development),
which consists of its properties in Austin, Texas (the Barton Creek
community, including Santal Phase II, the Circle C community, Lantana
Place and the condominium units at the W Austin Hotel & Residences); in
Lakeway, Texas located in the greater Austin area (Lakeway); in College
Station, Texas (Jones Crossing); and in Magnolia, Texas, located in the
greater Houston area (Magnolia).
The Leasing Operations segment includes the office and retail space at
the W Austin Hotel & Residences, a retail building in Barton Creek
Village, Santal Phase I and the West Killeen Market in Killeen, Texas.
The Hotel segment includes the W Austin Hotel located at the W Austin
Hotel & Residences in downtown Austin, Texas.
The Entertainment segment includes ACL Live, a live music and
entertainment venue and production studio at the W Austin Hotel &
Residences. In addition to hosting concerts and private events, this
venue is the home of Austin City Limits, a television program showcasing
popular music legends. The Entertainment segment also includes revenues
and costs associated with events hosted at other venues, including 3TEN
ACL Live, which opened in March 2016 on the site of the W Austin Hotel &
Residences, and the results of the Stageside Productions joint venture
with Pedernales Entertainment LLC.
Stratus uses operating income or loss to measure the performance of each
segment. General and administrative expenses, which primarily consist of
employee salaries, wages and other costs, are managed on a consolidated
basis and are not allocated to Stratus' operating segments. The
following segment information reflects management determinations that
may not be indicative of what the actual financial performance of each
segment would be if it were an independent entity.
Segment information presented below was prepared on the same basis as
Stratus’ consolidated financial statements (in thousands).
Real Estate Operationsa
Leasing Operations
Hotel
Entertainment
Eliminations and Otherb
Total
Year Ended December 31, 2017:
Revenues:
Unaffiliated customers
$
11,001
$
7,981
$
38,360
$
22,998
$
—
$
80,340
Intersegment
143
875
321
234
(1,573
)
—
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation
10,377
4,829
28,584
17,719
(735
)
60,774
Depreciation
232
2,693
3,544
1,523
(139
)
7,853
General and administrative expenses
—
—
—
—
11,401
11,401
Profit participation
—
2,538
—
—
—
2,538
Loss (gain) on sales of assets
13
(25,421
)
c
—
(55
)
—
(25,463
)
Operating income (loss)
$
522
$
24,217
$
6,553
$
4,045
$
(12,100
)
$
23,237
Capital expendituresd
$
14,395
$
33,290
$
506
$
283
$
—
$
48,474
Total assets at December 31, 2017
189,832
71,851
102,491
35,446
6,373
405,993
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (continued)
Real Estate Operationsa
Leasing Operations
Hotel
Entertainment
Eliminations and Otherb
Total
Year Ended December 31, 2016:
Revenues:
Unaffiliated customers
$
10,719
$
9,682
$
40,418
$
19,522
$
—
$
80,341
Intersegment
31
767
309
183
(1,290
)
—
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation
9,702
4,936
29,248
15,698
(666
)
58,918
Depreciation
224
3,144
3,421
1,461
(168
)
8,082
General and administrative expenses
—
—
—
—
12,164
12,164
Operating income (loss)
$
824
$
2,369
$
8,058
$
2,546
$
(12,620
)
$
1,177
Capital expendituresd
$
14,575
$
26,782
$
1,216
$
217
$
—
$
42,790
Total assets at December 31, 2016
176,163
120,394
104,087
37,692
13,839
452,175
a.
Includes sales commissions and other revenues together with
related expenses.
b.
Includes consolidated general and administrative expenses and
eliminations of intersegment amounts.
c.
Includes $24.3 million associated with recognition of the majority
of the gain on the sale of The Oaks at Lakeway.
d.
Also includes purchases and development of residential real estate
held for sale.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization) is a non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles) financial measure that is frequently used by securities
analysts, investors, lenders and others to evaluate companies' recurring
operating performance, including, among other things, profitability
before the effect of financing and similar decisions. Because securities
analysts, investors, lenders and others use Adjusted EBITDA, management
believes that Stratus' presentation of Adjusted EBITDA affords them
greater transparency in assessing its financial performance. This
information differs from net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance
determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, as
different companies may calculate such measures differently. Management
strongly encourages investors to review Stratus' consolidated financial
statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. A
reconciliation of Stratus' net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA follows (in thousands).
Years Ended
December 31,
2017
2016
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
3,879
$
(5,999
)
Depreciation
7,853
8,082
Interest expense, net
6,742
9,408
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes
13,904
(2,779
)
Profit participation in sale of The Oaks at Lakeway