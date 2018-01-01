Strauss : Eyal Dror appointed CEO of Strauss Israel

Log in
STRAUSS GROUP LTD.
Report
01/01/2018 | 02:49pm CET

Gadi Lesin, President and CEO of Strauss Group, today announced the appointment of Eyal Dror as the new Chief Executive Officer of Strauss Israel and as a member of Strauss Group's senior management. Strauss is one of the biggest and most veteran food and beverage companies in Israel, and provides jobs for some 5,000 employees, from Safed in northern Israel to Yotvata in the south.

Gadi Lesin: 'I am happy to announce that Eyal Dror has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Strauss Israel, one of Strauss Group's primary portfolio companies. Eyal, who joined Strauss 16 years ago, will be bringing proven strategic capabilities and experience in the management of complex innovation-based processes, while displaying a strong moral core at all times. In his previous roles as CEO of the Sales Division and CEO of the Confectionery Division, Eyal led these units to unprecedented achievements. Under Eyal's leadership, significant growth was achieved as well as an improvement across the various business metrics while applying breakthrough innovation initiatives, accomplishing an impressive improvement in product quality with emphasis on nutritional value and deepening the base in the business's core categories. I am convinced that Eyal possesses all the competencies required to fill this significant position in the best way possible. This is the third senior appointment we have announced recently, as part of a strategic global series of appointments in the Group in preparation for the dynamic challenges in the food industry'.

Eyal, 47, married and the father of 3 daughters, is expected to assume his position as CEO of Strauss Israel within the next few months. The company will simultaneously begin the process of locating a new CEO for its confectionery division.

About Strauss Israel

Strauss Israel accounts for 11.7% of the Israeli food market and has for the seventh straight quarter achieved growth surpassing market growth figures. 2017 seems to be a closing as a strong year with an increase in sales, as expressed in the first three quarters of this year. Strauss Israel closed the third quarter of 2017 with 2.8% growth, amounting to NIS 808 million. The company concluded 2016 with 3.4% growth and sales of NIS 2,963 million. Strauss Israel operates some 20 sites, which include manufacturing sites and logistics centers. The company's products are distributed to approximately 13,000 points of sale countrywide.

Strauss Group Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 13:49:03 UTC.

Income Statement Evolution
