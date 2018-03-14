Strauss : Posts Yet Another Strong Set of Annual Results With Sales Growth Up 6.9% for 2017, or 8% Excluding Foreign Currency Effects; Net Income Rises an Impressive 23.7% for the Year Due to Excellent Results at Strauss Coffee, Strauss Israel And Strauss Water(1)

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadi Lesin, President and CEO of Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) "Strauss Group continues to present solid results in all key parameters. In the fourth quarter of 2017 sales grew a stellar 10.2% excluding FX translation, and net income rose by 34%. These excellent results were attained, among other things, by implementing strategic moves which enhanced the Group's operational and managerial flexibility whilst focusing on core assets, by increasing our investment in innovation, signing new distribution agreements and expanding our geographical reach. Alongside the strong performance of Strauss Israel, Strauss Coffee and Strauss Water, 2017 was a challenging year for Sabra, our dips and spreads business in North America, which nevertheless succeeded in returning to close to pre-recall selling and market share levels."

2017 highlights (1)

Organic sales growth, excluding foreign currency effects, was c8%. Shekel sales were NIS c8.5 billion compared to NIS 7.9 billion in the corresponding period last year; sales were impacted by a negative currency translation amounting to NIS c49 million as a result of the continued appreciation of the NIS in comparison to other currencies.

in the corresponding period last year; sales were impacted by a negative currency translation amounting to NIS c49 million as a result of the continued appreciation of the NIS in comparison to other currencies. Gross profit was NIS c3,116 million (c36.7% of sales), up c4.6% compared to the corresponding period last year. Gross margins were down c0.8%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was NIS c780 million (c9.2% of sales), up c4.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. EBIT margins were down c0.2%.

EPS for shareholders of the Company was NIS c3.7, up c18.8% compared to the corresponding period.

Cash flow from operating activities totalled NIS c622 million, compared to NIS c762 million last year.

(1) Based on the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, net, unless stated otherwise.

Non GAAP Figures (1)







Year

2017 2016 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 8,492 7,943 6.9% Organic Sales Growth excluding FX



8.0% Gross Profit (NIS mm) 3,116 2,980 4.6% Gross Margins (%) 36.7% 37.5% -80 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 1,018 975 4.4% EBITDA Margins (%) 12.0% 12.3% -30 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 780 744 4.8% EBIT Margins (%) 9.2% 9.4% -20 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's

Shareholders (NIS mm) 415 335 23.7% Net Income Margin Attributable to the

Company's Shareholders (%) 4.9% 4.2% +70 bps EPS (NIS) 3.70 3.12 18.8% Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) 622 762 -18.4% Capex (NIS mm) (2) -268 -239 12.1% Net debt (NIS mm) 2,080 1,428 45.6% Net debt / annual EBITDA 2.0x 1.5x 0.5x

(1) Based on the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, net, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets and investment in intangibles.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















Year

Sales (NIS mm) Sales

Growth vs. Last Year Organic

Sales

Growth excluding

FX EBIT (NIS mm) NIS

Change in EBIT % Change

in EBIT EBIT margins Change in

EBIT

margins vs. 2016 Sales and EBIT by Operating

Segments and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 2,068 5.7% 5.7% 222 9 4.2% 10.8% -10 bps Fun & Indulgence (2) 1,063 5.6% 5.6% 106 5 5.8% 10.0% -- Total Strauss Israel 3,131 5.6% 5.6% 328 14 4.5% 10.5% -10 bps

















Strauss Coffee:















Coffee Israel 704 4.5% 4.5% 104 17 19.0% 14.8% +180 bps International Coffee (2) 3,396 13.2% 12.4% 289 17 6.4% 8.5% -60 bps Total Strauss Coffee 4,100 11.6% 11.0% 393 34 9.4% 9.6% -20 bps

















International Dips & Spreads:















Sabra (50%) (2) 622 -6.3% 0.2% 30 -29 -49.5% 4.8% -410 bps Obela (50%) (2) 70 32.8% 23.9% -11 1 NM NM NM Total International Dips & Spreads 692 -3.4% 2.2% 19 -29 -59.9% 2.8% -380 bps

















Other (2) 569 -3.5% 7.7% 40 17 73.0% 6.9% +300 bps Total Group 8,492 6.9% 8.0% 780 36 4.8% 9.2% -20 bps

(1) Based on the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, net, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International D&S figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Other Operations figures include Strauss's share in the joint venture in China, Haier Strauss Water (HSW). Until August the Company held a 34% stake in the joint venture, and commencing in September, its percentage holding increased to 49% following the acquisition of an additional 15%.

(3) During the period, the Group sold the Max Brenner operation.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. The figures for total International D&S were calculated on the basis of the exact Sabra and Obela figures in NIS thousands.

Q4 2017 highlights(1)

Organic sales growth, excluding foreign currency effects, was c10.2%. Shekel sales were NIS c2.2 billion compared to NIS 2 billion in the corresponding period last year, and include a NIS c53 million negative translation effect as a result of the weakening of the Brazilian Real versus the NIS.

in the corresponding period last year, and include a NIS c53 million negative translation effect as a result of the weakening of the Brazilian Real versus the NIS. Gross profit was NIS c774 million (c35.9% of sales), up c8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Gross margins were up c0.6%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was NIS c149 million (c6.9% of sales), up c10.4% compared to the corresponding period last year. EBIT margins were up c0.3%.

EPS for shareholders of the company was NIS c0.67, up c26% compared to the corresponding period.

Cash flows from operating activities totalled NIS c328 million, compared to NIS c360 million last year.

(1) Based on the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, net, unless stated otherwise.

Non GAAP Figures (1)







Fourth Quarter

2017 2016 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 2,157 2,034 6.0% Organic Sales Growth excluding FX



10.2% Gross Profit (NIS mm) 774 717 8.0% Gross Margins (%) 35.9% 35.3% +60 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 214 194 10.6% EBITDA Margins (%) 9.9% 9.5% +40 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 149 135 10.4% EBIT Margins (%) 6.9% 6.6% +30 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's

Shareholders (NIS mm) 77 58 34.0% Net Income Margin (Attributable to the

Company's Shareholders) (%) 3.6% 2.8% +80 bps EPS (NIS) 0.67 0.53 26.0% Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) 328 360 -8.9% Capex (NIS mm) (2) -79 -76 3.9% Net debt (NIS mm) 2,080 1,428 45.6% Net debt / annual EBITDA 2.0x 1.5x 0.5x

(1) Based on the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, net, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets and investment in intangibles.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















Fourth Quarter

Sales (NIS mm) Sales

Growth vs. Last Year Organic

Sales

Growth

excluding FX EBIT (NIS mm) NIS

Change in EBIT % Change

in EBIT EBIT margins Change in

EBIT

margins vs. 2016 Sales and EBIT by Operating

Segments and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 514 10.2% 10.2% 52 1 1.3% 10.2% -90 bps Fun & Indulgence (2) 254 13.6% 13.6% 17 2 23.5% 6.9% +60 bps Total Strauss Israel 768 11.3% 11.3% 69 3 5.1% 9.0% -60 bps

















Strauss Coffee:















Israel Coffee 167 13.9% 13.9% 20 12 132.7% 12.2% +620 bps International Coffee (2) 918 0.4% 5.3% 59 -17 -21.8% 6.4% -190 bps Total Strauss Coffee 1,085 2.3% 6.5% 79 -5 -5.9% 7.3% -70 bps

















International Dips & Spreads:















Sabra (50%) (2) 147 25.9% 37.3% -2 11 87.3% NM +1000 bps Obela (50%) (2) 21 13.0% 20.1% -2 -1 NM NM NM Total International Dips & Spreads 168 24.1% 34.8% -4 10 74.4% NM +830 bps

















Other (2) 136 -8.4% 9.5% 5 6 451.2% 3.0% +380 bps Total Group 2,157 6.0% 10.2% 149 14 10.4% 6.9% +30 bps

(1) Based on the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, net, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International D&S figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Other Operations figures include Strauss's share in the joint venture in China, Haier Strauss Water (HSW). Until August the Company held a 34% stake in the joint venture, and commencing in September, its percentage holding increased to 49% following the acquisition of an additional 15%.

(3) During the period, the Group sold the Max Brenner operation.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. The figures for total International D&S were calculated on the basis of the exact Sabra and Obela figures in NIS thousands.

Appendix

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) Year

2017 2016 Change Sales 5,480 5,282 3.7% Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 3,323 3,179 4.5% Adjustments for commodity hedges 31 0

Cost of sales 3,354 3,179 5.5% Gross profit 2,126 2,103 1.1% % of sales 38.8% 39.8%

Selling and marketing expenses 1,259 1,234 2.0% General and administrative expenses 388 367 5.6% Total expenses 1,647 1,601

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 162 178 -8.9% Operating profit before other expenses 641 680 -5.7% % of sales 11.7% 12.9%

Other expenses, net -9 -49

Operating profit after other expenses 632 631 0.3% Financing expenses, net -117 -109 8.7% Income before taxes on income 515 522 -1.5% Taxes on income -99 -134 -27.1% Effective tax rate 19.1% 25.8%

Income for the period 416 388 7.4% Attributable to the Company's shareholders 342 272 25.8% Attributable to non-controlling interests 74 116 -35.6%















Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) Fourth Quarter

2017 2016 Change Sales 1,385 1,310 5.7% Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 850 792 7.4% Adjustments for commodity hedges 13 28

Cost of sales 863 820 5.3% Gross profit 522 490 6.4% % of sales 37.7% 37.4%

Selling and marketing expenses 324 323 0.1% General and administrative expenses 113 98 15.1% Total expenses 437 421

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 42 24 78.9% Operating profit before other expenses 127 93 37.4% % of sales 9.2% 7.0%

Other expenses, net -2 -6

Operating profit after other expenses 125 87 45.3% Financing expenses, net -27 -16 78.5% Income before taxes on income 98 71 38.1% Taxes on income -22 -15 40.9% Effective tax rate 22.1% 21.7%

Income for the period 76 56 37.3% Attributable to the Company's shareholders 68 30 128.6% Attributable to non-controlling interests 8 26 -66.2%

Investor Conference

Strauss Group will host an Annual and Fourth Quarter 2017 Investor Conference at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 14:00 (Israel time) to review the Financial Statements of the Company for the year and quarter.

Strauss Group will also host an Investor Conference call in English on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 17:00 Israel time (UK – 15:00, US Eastern Standard Time –11:00) to review the Financial Statements of the Company for the year and quarter.

To join the conference in English, please call:

UK: 0-800-917-5108

US: 1-888-668-9141

Israel: 03-918-0609

The Financial Statements for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2017 and Investors Presentation are posted on the Group's Investor Relations website at:

http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-irhome

For further information please contact :

Daniella Finn Director of Investor Relations Strauss Group Ltd. 972-54-577-2195 972-3-675-2545 [email protected] Osnat Golan VP Communications, Digital and Sustainability Strauss Group Ltd. 972-52-828-8111 972-3-675-2281 [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strauss-posts-yet-another-strong-set-of-annual-results-with-sales-growth-up-69-for-2017-or-8-excluding-foreign-currency-effects-net-income-rises-an-impressive-237-for-the-year-due-to-excellent-results-at-strauss-coffee-str-300613707.html

SOURCE Strauss Group