Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD (STX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Strike Energy : 06-08-2018 Strike Financing (123 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 02:21am CEST

ASX Announcement

6th August 2017

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

STRIKE COMPLETES $3 MILLION PLACEMENT AT

PREMIUM TO LAST CLOSING PRICE

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) (Strike or Company) is pleased to announce that is has completed a share placement raising $3 million (before costs) in support of the Jaws‐1 pilot testing program and long lead items for the West Erregulla‐2 well in the Perth Basin.

Placement Details

The Company will issue 28,571,428 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.105 per share to four institutional and sophisticated investors. The placement price represents a 5% premium to the last closing price of $0.10 per share on Friday 3 August 2018 and is equal to the 5‐day volume weighted average price.

The capital raised will be used for the pilot testing of the Jaws‐1 wells as part of the commercial appraisal of the Southern Cooper coals, for the procurement of long lead items for the drilling of the West Erregulla‐2 well in the Perth Basin in early 2019, and for general working capital.

Bell Potter Securities acted as the manager for the placement and Vahoca acted as a facilitator of the placement. Vahoca will be issued 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares as payment of a fee for their services.

The shares have been placed within the Company's 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and without disclosure in accordance with Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. The share issues are not subject to shareholder approval and the shares will rank equally with the Company's existing ordinary shares. The shares are expected to be issued on 8 August 2018.

The Jaws‐1 Project wells are located at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project (SCBGP) in PEL96 (Strike 66.67% and Operator, Energy World Corporation 33.33%) in South Australia. The proposed West Erregulla‐2 well is located in EP469 (Strike 50% and Operator, Warrego Energy 50%) in Western Australia.

Strike's Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls, said:

"Strike is now in a sound financial position to progress testing of the potentially transformational Jaws‐1 wells, which will determine the commercial viability of the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project. Strike is also preparing to drill the West Erregulla‐2 well in the Perth Basin in early 2019, targeting a material conventional gas reservoir similar in nature to the neighbouring Waitsia gas field. Strike thanks its new shareholders for participating in this strategic placement"

Investor and Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email:[email protected]

Email:[email protected]

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745www.strikeenergy.com.au

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31‐35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

E:[email protected]

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
02:21aSTRIKE ENERGY : 06-08-2018 Strike Financing (123 KB)
PU
08/03STRIKE ENERGY : 03-08-2018 Jaws-1 Online (168 KB)
PU
07/02STRIKE ENERGY : 02-07-2018 Jaws-1 Technical Update (577 KB)
PU
06/19STRIKE ENERGY : 19-06-2018 Appendix 3Y – J Rowe (147 KB)
PU
06/19STRIKE ENERGY : 19-06-2018 Appendix 3Y – S Nicholls (145 KB)
PU
06/15STRIKE ENERGY : 15-06-2018 Jaws-1 Project Update (214 KB)
PU
06/04STRIKE ENERGY : 04-06-2018 Jaws Stimulation Success (171 KB)
PU
05/30STRIKE ENERGY : 30-05-2018 Lapsing of Options (224 KB)
PU
05/28STRIKE ENERGY : 28-05-2018 Jaws Stimulation Update (263 KB)
PU
05/17STRIKE ENERGY : 17-05-2018 Results of General Meeting (121 KB)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015ModernGraham Quarterly Valuation Of Seagate Technology 
2015Micron Investors Should Follow Baupost's Lead 
2015Beware Of Persistently Inflated Energy Engineering NAVs 
2015STORAGE WEEKLY NOTES : SSD Market Presence Of Seagate, Western Digital And SanDi.. 
2015BP Energy Outlook 2035 Shows More Work Needs To Be Done On Carbon Reduction 
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Independent Non-Executive Director
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD63.93%81
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.37%83 414
EOG RESOURCES13.44%70 858
CNOOC LTD10.52%70 605
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.72%63 015
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP19.21%44 275
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.