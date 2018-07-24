Log in
STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC    

STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC
StrikeForce Technologies Uplisted to OTCQB

07/24/2018 | 02:39pm CEST

EDISON, N.J., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies (OTCQB:SFOR) is pleased to announce that the company's shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Markets Group. 

StrikeForce has been a fully reporting company.  Even while trading on the Pink Sheets, the company has been reporting our financials and other regulatory filings as if we were on the OTCQB.

StrikeForce Technologies expects the rest of 2018 to be a strong year.

ABOUT STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent online Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, 'Out-of-Band' authentication and keystroke encryption solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.  (OTCQB:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Contacts

StrikeForce Investor Relations Investor Contact:

Mark L. Kay, CEO

(732) 661-9641

[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Mark L. Kay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philip E. Blocker CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ramarao Pemmaraju Director & Chief Technical Officer
George Waller Director, Executive VP & Director-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.22%816 493
RED HAT23.01%26 230
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.87%15 882
SPLUNK INC26.87%15 299
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.75%14 668
