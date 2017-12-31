Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
12/31/2017 | 09:05am CET
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.12.2017 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.