Stroeer SE & Co KGaA    SAX   DE0007493991

STROEER SE & CO KGAA (SAX)
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/31/2017 | 09:05am CET

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2017 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2017
  Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
55557985


31.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

639757  31.12.2017 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=639757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2017
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 298 M
EBIT 2017 181 M
Net income 2017 118 M
Debt 2017 293 M
Yield 2017 1,94%
P/E ratio 2017 32,80
P/E ratio 2018 25,32
EV / Sales 2017 2,94x
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
Capitalization 3 521 M
Chart STROEER SE & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | SAX | DE0007493991 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STROEER SE & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,1 €
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Udo Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christian Schmalzl Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Vilanek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Ströer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STROEER SE & CO KGAA47.70%4 223
WPP GROUP-26.16%23 082
OMNICOM GROUP INC.-13.76%16 921
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.58%15 544
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-13.23%12 822
DENTSU INC-13.18%12 220
