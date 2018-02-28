Log in
STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Conference Call on March 12, 2018 to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

02/28/2018

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq:SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridge’s management team on Monday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results and provide a corporate update. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company’s financial results earlier that day.

Event Details
Strongbridge will host a conference call on Monday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live call, dial 844-285-7153 (domestic) or 478-219-0180 (international) with conference ID 6497969. The conference call will also be audio webcast from the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the “Investor/Webcasts and Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 6497969.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's commercial portfolio within its rare neuromuscular and rare endocrine franchises includes Keveyis® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis, and Macrilen™ (macimorelin), the first and only FDA-approved oral drug indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. The Company’s rare endocrine franchise also includes a clinical-stage pipeline of therapies: Recorlev™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide, a next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly, with potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
[email protected]

Investor Relations
United States:
The Trout Group
Marcy Nanus
+1 646-378-2927
[email protected]

Europe:
First House
Mitra Hagen Negård
+47 21 04 62 19
[email protected]

USA
900 Northbrook Drive
Suite 200
Trevose, PA 19053
Tel. +1 610-254-9200
Fax. +1 215-355-7389

