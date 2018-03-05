Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Strongbridge Biopharma plc    SBBP   IE00BYZ5XL97

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC (SBBP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide) Primary Periodic Paralysis Data at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 01:31pm CET

~ Post-Hoc Analysis of Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled Study of KEVEYIS Showed Adolescents had Similar Improvements in Short-Term Attack Rates as Adults ~

~ Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Studies Further Demonstrate the Clinical Benefit and Use of KEVEYIS in Patients with Hypokalemic and Hyperkalemic Primary Periodic Paralysis ~

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq:SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that new clinical analyses for KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis, will be presented at the 70th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting from April 21-27 in Los Angeles, California.  

“These new analyses help to validate the overall clinical profile of KEVEYIS in a variety of patient populations and disease variants,” said Fredric Cohen, M.D., chief medical officer of Strongbridge Biopharma. “Primary periodic paralysis is a rare genetic neuromuscular condition with significant unmet need and we are encouraged by the consistency of positive data for KEVEYIS and the potential value it can bring to the underserved periodic paralysis community.”

In a poster presentation entitled, “Efficacy and Safety of Dichlorphenamide in Adolescent Patients with Primary Periodic Paralysis,” Emma Ciafaloni, M.D., lead investigator and professor of neurology and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center, will present new findings from a post-hoc analysis of a Phase 3, placebo-controlled, cross-over trial comparing the effects of dichlorphenamide in adolescent and adult patients with primary periodic paralysis. The results show that adolescents had similar improvements in short-term attack rates and similar side effects as adults.

In an oral poster presentation entitled, “Efficacy of Dichlorphenamide in Primary Periodic Paralysis: Pooled-Data Analysis of Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials,” Perry B. Shieh, M.D., Ph.D., lead investigator and associate professor of the neuromuscular program at the University of California at Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine, will present a pooled analysis of efficacy data from two Phase 3 placebo-controlled trials evaluating dichlorphenamide in 138 patients with primary periodic paralysis. The results add to the growing body of clinical evidence for KEVEYIS and supports its efficacy across disease variants by measuring changes from baseline in weekly attack rates.

Presentation Details:

•  Poster #955 – Efficacy and safety of dichlorphenamide in adolescent patients with primary periodic paralysisEmma Ciafaloni; Poster Session P3, April 24, 2018 – 05:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. PT

Detailed findings include:
  - Dichlorphenamide treatment resulted in median changes from baseline in weekly attack rate of −0.96 [CI: ‒1.63, ‒0.88] in adolescents vs ‒0.83 [CI: ‒2.75, ‒0.26] in adults.
  - Median changes from baseline in severity-weighted weekly attack rate were ‒2.25 [CI: −3.50, −1.38] in adolescents vs ‒1.17 [CI: −3.38, ‒0.63] in adults.
  - Three of six adolescents with safety data reported ≥1 solicited side effect with dichlorphenamide treatment; no side effects were dose-limiting or resulted in study withdrawal.
  - The frequency of each side effect reported by the adolescents was similar in adults. 

•  Oral Poster #958 – Efficacy of Dichlorphenamide in Primary Periodic Paralysis: Pooled-Data Analysis of Two Phase 3 Clinical TrialsPerry B. Shieh;  Poster Session P2, April 23, 2018 – Oral Presentation: 12:25 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT / Poster Presentation: 05:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. PT

Detailed findings include:
  - Median weekly attack rate improved with dichlorphenamide vs placebo: Median change from baseline was −0.75 vs +0.13, P=0.0004; treatment-effect size −1.22 [CI: −3.15, −0.38]. Median relative change from baseline was −51.67% for dichlorphenamide and 0.00% for placebo, P<0.0001; treatment-effect size −65.31% [CI: −93.17%, −34.40%]. 
  - Median severity-weighted attack rate also improved with dichlorphenamide: Median change from baseline was −0.67 vs +0.55, P=0.0049; treatment-effect size −1.63 [CI: −4.47, −0.09].  Median relative change from baseline was −45.18% vs +16.05%, P=0.0002; treatment-effect size −60.85% [CI: −88.46%, −23.53%].

Primary periodic paralysis is a rare inherited disorder characterized by recurrent, progressive, and debilitating episodes of muscle weakness and temporary paralysis. Primary periodic paralysis is very rare, affecting about 5,000 to 6,000 individuals in the United States. 

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's commercial portfolio within its rare neuromuscular and rare endocrine franchises includes KEVEYIS®(dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of Primary Periodic Paralysis, and MACRILEN™ (macimorelin), the first and only FDA-approved oral drug indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity status in the U.S. to August 2022. MACRILEN has been granted orphan drug designation in the U.S. and has patents with expiration dates through late 2027. The Company’s rare endocrine franchise also includes a clinical-stage pipeline of therapies: RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide, a next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly, with potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. For more information, visit www.strongbridgebio.com.

About KEVEYIS 
KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide) is indicated for the treatment of primary hyperkalemic periodic paralysis, primary hypokalemic periodic paralysis, and related variants. In clinical studies, the most common side effects of KEVEYIS were a numbness or tingling, difficulty thinking and paying attention, changes in taste, and confusion. These are not all of the possible side effects that you may experience with KEVEYIS. Talk to your doctor if you have any symptoms that bother you or do not go away. You are encouraged to report side effects to Strongbridge Biopharma at 1-855-324-8912, or to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch/. For additional KEVEYIS important safety information and the full prescribing information visit www.keveyis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, uncertainties regarding Strongbridge's strategy, plans, anticipated investments, costs and results, product development and commercialization efforts and objectives of management for future operations. The words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Strongbridge Biopharma does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
[email protected]

Investor Relations
U.S.:
The Trout Group
Marcy Nanus
+1 646-378-2927
[email protected]

Europe:
First House
Mitra Hagen Negård
+47 21 04 62 19
[email protected]

USA
900 Northbrook Drive
Suite 200
Trevose, PA 19053
Tel. +1 610-254-9200
Fax. +1 215-355-7389

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC
01:31pStrongbridge Biopharma plc to Present KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide) Primary Per..
GL
02/28Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Conference Call on March 12, 2018 to Annou..
GL
02/26Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Underwriters’ Partial Exercise of ..
GL
02/23Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01/26Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary S..
GL
01/23Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Proposed Public Offering of 5 Million Or..
GL
01/18Strongbridge Biopharma Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trad..
GL
01/17Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Acquisition of the U.S. and Canadian Rig..
GL
2017Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces New Employment Inducement Awards
GL
2017Strongbridge Biopharma plc Added to the NASDAQ Biotech Index
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : A Look At Advaxis, AstraZeneca's Positive Results, Abb.. 
01/25Strongbridge Biopharma prices offering at $6.75/share 
01/24STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA : Are There Further Upsides To This Stellar Grower? 
01/23Strongbridge Biopharma readies 5M-share offering 
01/22BIOTECH ANALYSIS CENTRAL PHARMA NEWS : Novartis's Speedy Review, Aeterna's Surpr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 6,90 M
EBIT 2017 -44,0 M
Net income 2017 -49,3 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 48,4x
Capi. / Sales 2018 22,2x
Capitalization 334 M
Chart STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | SBBP | IE00BYZ5XL97 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Pauls President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John H. Johnson Chairman
A. Brian Davis Chief Financial Officer
Fredric Cohen Chief Medical Officer
Peter J. Valentinsson Vice President-Global Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC2.07%334
BIOGEN-9.92%60 710
CSL LIMITED13.27%56 128
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-1.40%26 141
GRIFOLS SA-10.71%16 966
CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD--.--%15 247
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.