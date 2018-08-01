Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Diluted Earnings of 86¢ Per Share and Declares Dividend of 34¢ Per Share
0
08/01/2018 | 11:06pm CEST
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) announced today that for the
second quarter of 2018 the Company reported net sales of $128.4 million
and diluted earnings of 86¢ per share, compared with net sales of $131.9
million and diluted earnings of 57¢ per share in the second quarter of
2017.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net sales were $259.6 million
and diluted earnings were $1.68 per share. For the corresponding period
in 2017, net sales were $299.2 million and diluted earnings were $1.79
per share.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a
dividend of 34¢ per share for the second quarter for stockholders of
record as of August 17, 2018, payable on August 31, 2018. This dividend
varies every quarter because the Company pays a percentage of earnings
rather than a fixed amount per share. This dividend is approximately 40%
of net income.
Chief Executive Officer Christopher J. Killoy made the following
observations related to the Company’s 2018 second quarter performance:
In the second quarter of 2018, net sales decreased 3% and earnings per
share increased 51% from the second quarter of 2017. In addition to
improved operating performance, earnings per share benefitted by the
following:
Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting
Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers
(Topic 606), which modified the timing of revenue recognition
related to certain sales promotion activities involving the
shipment of no charge firearms. Consequently, net sales in the
second quarter of 2018 were increased by $2.6 million. As a
result, quarterly diluted earnings per share was increased by
approximately 5¢.
The reduced effective tax rate in 2018, resulting from the Tax
Cuts and Job Act of 2017, increased the quarterly diluted earnings
per share by 12¢.
The repurchase of 1.3 million shares of common stock in 2017
increased the quarterly diluted earnings per share by 6¢.
Sales of new products, including the Pistol Caliber Carbine, the Mark
IV pistol, the LCP II pistol, the EC9s pistol, the Security-9 pistol,
and the Precision Rimfire Rifle, represented $75.5 million or 29% of
firearm sales in the first half of 2018. New product sales include
only major new products that were introduced in the past two years.
The estimated unit sell-through of the Company’s products from the
independent distributors to retailers decreased 1% in the first half
of 2018 from the comparable prior year period. For the same period,
the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background
checks (as adjusted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation)
decreased 3%. The slight decrease in estimated sell-through of the
Company’s products from the independent distributors to retailers is
attributable to decreased overall consumer demand in the first half of
2018, partially offset by increased demand for some of the Company’s
recently introduced products.
During the second quarter of 2018, the Company’s finished goods
inventory increased by 3,700 units and distributor inventories of the
Company’s products increased by 30,400 units. However, the Company’s
finished goods inventory and the distributor inventories have
decreased 67% and 25%, respectively, from the 2017 second quarter.
Cash generated from operations during the first half of 2018 was $81
million. At June 30, 2018, our cash totaled $132 million. Our current
ratio is 3.3 to 1 and we have no debt.
In the first half of 2018, capital expenditures totaled $2 million. We
expect our 2018 capital expenditures to total approximately $10
million.
In the first half of 2018, the Company returned $10 million to its
shareholders through the payment of dividends.
At June 30, 2018, stockholders’ equity was $249 million, which equates
to a book value of $14.29 per share, of which $7.54 per share is cash.
Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The
financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are
attached to this press release.
Tomorrow, August 2, 2018, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m.
ET to discuss the second quarter operating results. Interested parties
can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporateor by dialing 855-871-7398, participant
code 2195388.
The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is available on the SEC website at SEC.gov
and the Ruger website at Ruger.com/corporate.
Investors are urged to read the complete Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
to ensure that they have adequate information to make informed
investment judgments.
About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of
rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a
full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers
over 600 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 60
years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility.
Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes
the importance of these principles as we work hard to deliver quality
and innovative firearms.
The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements
and projections concerning future expectations.Such statements
are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying
risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of
firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external
financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending
litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control
and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more
of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the
occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousand)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
131,711
$
63,487
Trade receivables, net
50,138
60,082
Gross inventories
71,104
87,592
Less LIFO reserve
(45,097
)
(45,180
)
Less excess and obsolescence reserve
(1,994
)
(2,698
)
Net inventories
24,013
39,714
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,597
3,501
Total Current Assets
208,459
166,784
Property, plant and equipment
360,554
365,013
Less allowances for depreciation
(270,576
)
(261,218
)
Net property, plant and equipment
89,978
103,795
Other assets
14,321
13,739
Total Assets
$
312,758
$
284,318
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
28,900
$
32,422
Contract liabilities with customers (Note 3)
6,674
-
Product liability
813
729
Employee compensation and benefits
19,755
14,315
Workers’ compensation
4,997
5,211
Income taxes payable
1,221
-
Total Current Liabilities
62,360
52,677
Product liability
78
90
Deferred income taxes
889
1,402
Contingent liabilities
-
-
Stockholders’ Equity
Common Stock, non-voting, par value $1:
Authorized shares 50,000; none issued
-
-
Common Stock, par value $1:
Authorized shares – 40,000,000
2018 – 24,123,418 issued,
17,458,020 outstanding
2017 – 24,092,488 issued,
17,427,090 outstanding
24,123
24,092
Additional paid-in capital
30,150
28,329
Retained earnings
338,753
321,323
Less: Treasury stock – at cost
2018 – 6,665,398 shares
2017 – 6,665,398 shares
(143,595
)
(143,595
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
249,431
230,149
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
312,758
$
284,318
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Net firearms sales
$
127,017
$
130,510
$
256,899
$
296,876
Net castings sales
1,394
1,344
2,670
2,334
Total net sales
128,411
131,854
259,569
299,210
Cost of products sold
91,812
96,908
187,150
208,511
Gross profit
36,599
34,946
72,419
90,699
Operating expenses:
Selling
9,785
12,505
18,123
26,044
General and administrative
7,446
7,145
16,332
15,488
Total operating expenses
17,231
19,650
34,455
41,532
Operating income
19,368
15,296
37,964
49,167
Other income:
Interest expense, net
(22
)
(32
)
(49
)
(66
)
Other income, net
703
426
1,035
780
Total other income, net
681
394
986
714
Income before income taxes
20,049
15,690
38,950
49,881
Income taxes
4,860
5,491
9,497
17,458
Net income and comprehensive income
$
15,189
$
10,199
$
29,453
$
32,423
Basic earnings per share
$
0.87
$
0.58
$
1.69
$
1.81
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.86
$
0.57
$
1.68
$
1.79
Cash dividends per share
$
0.32
$
0.48
$
0.55
$
0.92
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Operating Activities
Net income
$
29,453
$
32,423
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,344
18,653
Slow moving inventory valuation adjustment
(348
)
321
Stock-based compensation
2,668
1,643
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(4
)
31
Deferred income taxes
(513
)
428
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
9,944
13,880
Inventories
16,049
1,973
Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
(3,736
)
(14,158
)
Contract liability to customers
4,447
-
Employee compensation and benefits
5,242
(10,612
)
Product liability
73
(305
)
Prepaid expenses, other assets and other liabilities
155
(4,704
)
Income taxes payable
1,221
333
Cash provided by operating activities
80,995
39,906
Investing Activities
Property, plant and equipment additions
(2,360
)
(10,875
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
4
3
Cash used for investing activities
(2,356
)
(10,872
)
Financing Activities
Remittance of taxes withheld from employees related to
share-based compensation
(816
)
(2,482
)
Repurchase of common stock
-
(53,469
)
Dividends paid
(9,599
)
(16,255
)
Cash used for financing activities
(10,415
)
(72,206
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
68,224
(43,172
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
63,487
87,126
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
131,711
$
43,954
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding
its financial results, the Company refers to various United States
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures and
one non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA, which management believes
provides useful information to investors. This non-GAAP financial
measure may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures
being disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes
that the non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to,
and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that
EBITDA is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing
performance of its underlying business, as EBITDA provides information
on the Company’s ability to meet its capital expenditure and working
capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability. The
Company believes that this reporting provides better transparency and
comparability to its operating results. The Company uses both GAAP and
non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial
performance.
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation
and amortization. The Company calculates its EBITDA by adding the amount
of interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and
amortization expenses that have been deducted from net income back into
net income, and subtracting the amount of interest income that was
included in net income from net income.