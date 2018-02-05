Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sturm Ruger mpany : Randy's Hunting Center Honored as 2017 Ruger Retailer of the Year

02/05/2018 | 10:45pm CET
February 05, 2018

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is pleased to announce that Randy's Hunting Center of Michigan has been named 2017 Ruger Retailer of the Year. Owner Randy Brown was recognized for his support of Ruger, his industry leadership in firearms retailing and his enthusiasm for the promotion of new products.

Randy received an engraved Ruger® Scout Rifle in .450 Bushmaster in recognition of his outstanding performance. The award was presented on January 23rd during the 40th Annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Randy's Hunting Center was the clear choice for our 2017 award recipient,' said Shawn Leska, Vice President of Sales. 'Randy insisted that we manufacture the Ruger American Ranch Rifle in .450 Bushmaster, and his prediction of the success of that model was astounding. We thank him for bringing the idea to us, and for his hard work in selling as many of them as possible to his customers,' he concluded.

Randy Brown started Randy's Hunting Center in Bad Axe, Michigan. The family-owned business, run with the support of Randy's six sons, has been a longtime friend of Ruger. They focus on putting their business on the road each weekend, traveling to gun shows.

'We are truly honored to receive this award,' said Randy Brown. 'Ruger's dedication to product innovation keeps our job exciting. I humbly accept this award on behalf of our hard-working employees and look forward to continued success with the Ruger brand.'

To learn more about Randy's Hunting Center, visit RandysHuntingCenter.com.

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:44:03 UTC.

