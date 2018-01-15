Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sturm Ruger & Company Inc    RGR

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Launches Professional Shooting Team Led by Doug Koenig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 06:39pm CET
January 15, 2018

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is proud to announce the launch of its professional shooting team. This move marks Ruger's formal debut in the competitive shooting sports arena. Leading this team is newly signed world champion shooter Doug Koenig and more shooters will be announced in the coming weeks.

'We are very excited to introduce Team Ruger, and particularly with a shooter of Doug Koenig's caliber at the helm,' said Chris Killoy, Ruger's President and CEO. 'Doug is an outstanding addition to the Ruger team, bringing both a winning attitude and a true passion for growing the shooting and outdoor sports to the team.'

In addition to serving as Team Ruger's Captain, Doug will also represent the Company as an official Brand Ambassador. Highly regarded for his talents, Doug is an athlete, lifelong hunter and world champion professional shooter. Doug began shooting competitively at the age of 17, winning both regional and national competitions. Since turning Pro in 1990, he has shot a perfect score of 1920 an unprecedented 17 times at the NRA Bianchi Cup. As he approaches his 31st year competing, this 18-time Bianchi Cup Champion's wins include more than 70 National and 10 World titles.

'I am thrilled to join Team Ruger and partner with such an iconic brand in our industry,' said Koenig. 'Ruger's depth and breadth of products is a perfect fit for both my competitive shooting and hunting endeavors,' he concluded.

Doug also hosts his own TV show, 'Doug Koenig's Championship Season,' where Ruger is now the Presenting Sponsor. Each week, the show features a gritty combination of fast-paced shooting competition and wild hunting adventure - all with rugged, reliable Ruger® firearms.

Media and team inquiries should be directed to Paul Pluff, Public Relations Manager and coordinator for the new shooting team.

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:39:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC
06:39p STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Launches Professional Shooting Team Led by Doug Koenig
01/12 STURM RUGER MPANY : NH legislators debate more changes to gun laws; Sununu voice..
01/11 STURM RUGER MPANY : Patent Issued for Silencer for Firearm (USPTO 9857137)
01/09 STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger cuts 50 non-production jobs Ruger plans to eliminate 5..
01/08 STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger plans to eliminate 50 non-production jobs
01/06 STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Laying Off About 50 Workers Around the Country
01/06 STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger laying off 50 company-wide
2017 STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Introduces Precision Rimfire Rifle
2017 STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Announces the Return of a Pistol Caliber Carbine
2017 STURM RUGER MPANY : The All New Security-9 from Ruger - Secure, Simple, Affordab..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/05 DECEMBER NICS : Wrapping Up A Concerning Year
01/03 Firearm background checks down 8% in Dec.
2017 NOVEMBER NICS : The Best Black Friday, But Does It Matter?
2017 With North Korea In The Crosshairs Let's Analyze The Defense Industry
2017 American Outdoor Brands Q2 FY2018 Deep Dive - The 'Sober Up' Quarter
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 539 M
EBIT 2017 83,3 M
Net income 2017 55,4 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 17,49
P/E ratio 2018 13,09
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,59x
Capitalization 942 M
Chart STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RGR | US8641591081 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 67,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Killoy President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
C. Michael Jacobi Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas A. Dineen Chief Financial Officer, CAO Treasurer & SVP
John A. Cosentino Vice Chairman
Ron C. Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC-5.28%922
ASICS CORP-0.77%3 260
AMER SPORTS OYJ-2.77%3 246
TECHNOGYM SPA12.07%2 219
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP1.71%1 571
CALLAWAY GOLF CO2.58%1 340
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.