SUBARU CORP
Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for November 2017 (Flash Report)

12/27/2017 | 03:09am CET
November 2017 Jan-Nov 2017
Units 2017 vs 2016 Units '17 vs '16

Domestic production

60,223

-8.2% First y/y decrease in 2 months

648,083

-3.0%

Overseas production

28,055

+9.2% 2nd consecutive month of y/y increase

342,844

+27.1%
Global production total

88,278

-3.3% First y/y decrease in 2 months

990,927

+5.7%
Passenger vehicles 10,289 -13.0% First y/y decrease in 11 months

134,563

+20.4%
Mini vehicles 1,872 -11.2% 5th consecutive month of y/y decrease 30,275 -1.9%
Japan sales total 12,161 -12.8% First y/y decrease in 14 months 164,838 +15.6%
Export total

52,360

+12.0% First y/y increase in 3 months

501,983

-5.9%

☆: Record high for the month of November
〇: Record high for January-November period

- Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as an increase in the Subaru XV production for North America was offset by a decrease in the Legacy and Outback production for China.
- Overseas production increased year-on-year, driven by production of the Impreza.

- Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year as the Forester sales declined.
- Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year as the Sambar sales declined.

- Exports from Japan increased year-on-year led by strong demand for the Subaru XV in North America and Europe.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
*4 Called 'Crosstrek' in the North American market

Subaru Corp. published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 02:09:07 UTC.

