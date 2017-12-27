Subaru : Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for November 2017 (Flash Report)

|
|
November 2017
|
Jan-Nov 2017
|
Units
|
2017 vs 2016
|
Units
|
'17 vs '16
|
|
Domestic production
|
60,223
|
-8.2%
|
First y/y decrease in 2 months
|
648,083
|
-3.0%
|
Overseas production
|
☆
28,055
|
+9.2%
|
2nd consecutive month of y/y increase
|
〇
342,844
|
+27.1%
|
Global production total
|
88,278
|
-3.3%
|
First y/y decrease in 2 months
|
〇
990,927
|
+5.7%
|
|
Passenger vehicles
|
10,289
|
-13.0%
|
First y/y decrease in 11 months
|
〇
134,563
|
+20.4%
|
Mini vehicles
|
1,872
|
-11.2%
|
5th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
30,275
|
-1.9%
|
Japan sales total
|
12,161
|
-12.8%
|
First y/y decrease in 14 months
|
164,838
|
+15.6%
|
Export total
|
52,360
|
+12.0%
|
First y/y increase in 3 months
|
501,983
|
-5.9%
☆: Record high for the month of November
〇: Record high for January-November period
|
-
|
Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as an increase in the Subaru XV production for North America was offset by a decrease in the Legacy and Outback production for China.
|
-
|
Overseas production increased year-on-year, driven by production of the Impreza.
|
-
|
Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year as the Forester sales declined.
|
-
|
Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year as the Sambar sales declined.
|
-
|
Exports from Japan increased year-on-year led by strong demand for the Subaru XV in North America and Europe.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
*4 Called 'Crosstrek' in the North American market
