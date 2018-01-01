Log in
Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. -- SCMP

01/01/2018 | 02:03pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Sucampo " or the "Company") (NasdaqGM: SCMP) relating to the merger of the Company to Mallinckrodt plc. As a result of the merger Sucampo shareholders are only anticipated to receive $18.00 in cash in exchange for each share of Sucampo.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/investigations/m-a/.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Sucampo and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by 1) failing to conduct a fair process and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company by.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Sucampo and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected] 
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2017 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-sucampo-pharmaceuticals-inc----scmp-300576253.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
