SUEDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG
Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/07/2018 | 12:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2018 / 00:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 German: https://www.salzwerke.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte.html


07.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
Salzgrund 67
74076 Heilbronn
Germany
Internet: www.salzwerke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711159  07.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Fluck Chairman-Management Board
Harry Mergel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Throm Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Klose Member-Supervisory Board
Helmfried Meinel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG25.77%0
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 718
YARA INTERNATIONAL-3.53%12 036
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 706
OCI NV24.82%6 368
K+S8.65%4 992
