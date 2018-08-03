SUESS MicroTec : Publication of the Half Year Financial Figures for 2018

DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Publication of the Half Year Financial Figures for 2018



03.08.2018 / 07:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of the Half Year Financial Figures for 2018

- Order entry with EUR 78.2 million at upper end of guidance

- Sales increased by more than 46.9% compared to last year

- EBIT reaches EUR 7.6 million in first six months (prior year: EUR 1.6 million)

Garching, August 3, 2018 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, published its results for the first six months of the 2018 fiscal year today.

With EUR 97.4 million, revenue for the first half-year of 2018 was 46.9% above the previous year's level of EUR 66.3 million. Order entry did not reach the high level of the previous year and amounted to EUR 78.2 million, which is a 17.2% decline. As a result, order backlog amounted to EUR 114.1 million as of June 30, 2018 (June 30, 2017: EUR 128.8 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 7.6 million, which is well above the prior-year figure of EUR 1.6 million. The EBIT margin for the first half of 2018 was 7.8% (previous year 2.4%). Earnings after taxes (EAT) rose year-on-year to EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR -0.7 million). Basic earnings per share (EPS) came in at EUR 0.22 (previous year: EUR -0.04).

The second quarter 2018 was once again characterized by a positive industrial environment and well-filled order books. Between April and June 2018 new orders worth EUR 39.6 million were booked. Sales in the second quarter of 2018 amounted to EUR 54.3 million, compared to EUR 43.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. EBIT reached a value of EUR 6.8 million, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 12.5 percent. All segments of the company contributed to this good result. This results in earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018 of EUR 0.22 (previous year: EUR 0.20).

The Free Cash Flow for the first half of 2018 was EUR -15.9 million, compared to EUR -5.6 million in the previous year. Net liquidity decreased year-on-year from EUR 25.0 million in June 2017 to EUR 17.1 million in June 2018.

Based on the order backlog as of the end of 2017 and the orders received within the first half of 2018, the Company continues to forecast sales for the current fiscal year in the range between EUR 195 million and EUR 205 million and an earnings margin (EBIT margin) in the range of 8.5 percent to 10.0 percent. For the following six months (Q3 and Q4 2018), we expect an order entry of more than EUR 95 million.