SUESS MICROTEC SE (SMHN)
  Report  
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/12/2018 | 11:40am CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.02.2018 / 11:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung Frankfurt Main
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Feb 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.18 % 0.00 % 5.18 % 19115538
Previous notification 4.69 % 0.00 % 4.69 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000AiK0235 989306 % 5.18 %
Total 989306 5.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


12.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

653469  12.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=653469&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 174 M
EBIT 2017 17,0 M
Net income 2017 9,96 M
Finance 2017 33,4 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 27,61
P/E ratio 2018 17,96
EV / Sales 2017 1,38x
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart SUESS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SUESS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | SMHN | DE000A1K0235 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUESS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,5 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franz Richter President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Reineck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Braun Chief Operating Officer
Robert Leurs Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Jan Teichert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUESS MICROTEC SE-14.06%335
APPLIED MATERIALS-5.95%48 199
DISCO CORPORATION-11.55%7 610
ASM INTERNATIONAL-3.96%4 132
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES2.27%3 507
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 971
