Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sulzer AG    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER AG (SUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

H1 2018: Strong organic order growth and profitability increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:53am CEST

Order intake grew in all markets except power

In the first half of 2018, Sulzer's order intake momentum was strong across all divisions, with orders increasing by 11.6% (6.5% organically) compared with the same period of the previous year. All the divisions grew organically.

All markets contributed to the increase in order intake except power. The oil and gas downstream market started to recover in early 2017, and was followed by the start of the rebound of the upstream market in 2018. While volumes recover, the company expects price pressure to continue until 2019. The global power market, which accounts for 13% of Sulzer's order intake, will continue to be challenging in the midterm. Gas turbine services are under price pressure and there are fewer projects for conventional power plants around the world. Sulzer's water business is growing strongly, further supported by the recent acquisition of JWC Environmental, LLC (JWC). Sulzer's industry businesses are also showing very positive trends. Order intake grew across all regions and particularly in the Americas (20.1%).

Order intake in the Pumps Equipment division increased by 21.3%. The increase stems from 12.1% organic growth, particularly in the oil and gas market, with additional volume coming from JWC. Order intake in the Rotating Equipment Services division grew by 6.5% as a result of organic growth of 3.1% plus acquisitions. The Chemtech division grew by 5.0%, driven by Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as well as Latin America. Order intake in the Applicator Systems division increased by 6.3% through the acquisition of Transcodent. Dental and Adhesives grew organically by 7.5%. Beauty was impacted by a decision of a large customer to move from a First Generation product to the Second Generation product, shifting significant volume to 2019 and averaging down the APS organic growth to 1.3% for the semester.

Strong sales growth

Sales increased by 10.5%. This rise was driven by 5.4% organic growth and CHF 73.2 million from acquisitions. Sales grew in all market segments except power.

Operational EBITA (opEBITA) grew double digits on the back of higher volumes and continued cost improvements. Compared with the same period of the previous year, operational ROSA increased to 8.5% from 7.4%.

Restructuring expenses remained broadly stable compared with the first half of 2017. Consequently, EBIT amounted to CHF 78.0 million, an increase of 41.1% on a year-on-year basis.

Free cash flow impacted by volume-driven inventory buildup

Sulzer's free cash flow generation is usually back-loaded. Free cash flow amounted to CHF -29.8 million compared with CHF -2.5 million reported in the first half of 2017. The increase in order backlog of approx. CHF 210 million since the end of last year led to an inventory buildup and resulted in an increased net working capital.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 03:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SULZER AG
05:53aH1 2018 : Strong organic order growth and profitability increase
PU
06/20SULZER : optimizes its financing mix
PU
06/15SULZER : Lying (axial) for SULZER pump
AQ
06/05SULZER : launches new CPE end-suction single-stage centrifugal pump
PU
05/31SULZER : boosts pipeline profitability with blue box
PU
05/25OLEG DERIPASKA : Sanctioned tycoon Deripaska resigns as director of his firm Rus..
RE
05/20VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sanctions-hit Vekselberg repays 1 bln Sfr credits to Western..
RE
05/14SULZER : launches a new range of innovative sewage grinders
PU
05/04SUPPLY OF SPARE PARTS FOR THE MINOR : ABS/Sulzer) and Deliver to the Sanitary E..
AQ
04/24SULZER : awarded large pumps orders from GE Power India Limited
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/20Sulzer AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01Sulzer AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017INTERPUMP GROUP : This High-Quality Business Is On Its Way To Become An Industry.. 
2016Technologies For The Other 6 Billion People 
2016HEWL : A Legendary Investment 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 3 281 M
EBIT 2018 256 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 487 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 27,60
P/E ratio 2019 22,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 4 200 M
Chart SULZER AG
Duration : Period :
Sulzer AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 128  CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer
Marco Musetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Heinrich Glanzmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SULZER AG7.53%4 227
FANUC CORP-22.09%37 872
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.64%32 863
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES9.02%29 374
INGERSOLL-RAND1.08%22 763
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-18.27%22 256
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.