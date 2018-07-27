Sumatra Copper & Gold : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

27 July 2018

Sumatra Copper & Gold plc - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (the 'Company') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement.

Security Code:

SUM

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 July 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD PLC

Registered No. 5777015

27 July 2018

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 40

Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

Request for Voluntary Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Directors of Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (ASX:SUM) request a voluntary suspension on trading of its securities as of opening of trading on Friday, 27 July 2018 pending release of an announcement regarding fundraising.

The voluntary suspension will remain in place until no later than the commencement of trading on Monday, 13 August 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

By order of the Board

Susan Hunter Company Secretary

Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (ASX:SUM)

Page 1 of 1