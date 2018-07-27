Sumatra Copper & Gold : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
27 July 2018
Sumatra Copper & Gold plc - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (the 'Company') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement.
Security Code:
SUM
Issued by
Sandra Wutete
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
27 July 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD PLC
Registered No. 5777015
27 July 2018
Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 40
Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Dear Sir/Madam
Request for Voluntary Suspension
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Directors of Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (ASX:SUM) request a voluntary suspension on trading of its securities as of opening of trading on Friday, 27 July 2018 pending release of an announcement regarding fundraising.
The voluntary suspension will remain in place until no later than the commencement of trading on Monday, 13 August 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.
By order of the Board
Susan Hunter Company Secretary
Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (ASX:SUM)
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Sumatra Copper & Gold plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:51:02 UTC