Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sumatra Copper & Gold plc    SUM   AU000000SUM8

SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD PLC (SUM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sumatra Copper & Gold : Suspension from Official Quotation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 01:52am CEST

Market Announcement

27 July 2018

Sumatra Copper & Gold plc - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (the 'Company') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement.

Security Code:

SUM

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 July 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD PLC

Registered No. 5777015

27 July 2018

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 40

Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

Request for Voluntary Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Directors of Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (ASX:SUM) request a voluntary suspension on trading of its securities as of opening of trading on Friday, 27 July 2018 pending release of an announcement regarding fundraising.

The voluntary suspension will remain in place until no later than the commencement of trading on Monday, 13 August 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

By order of the Board

Susan Hunter Company Secretary

Sumatra Copper & Gold plc (ASX:SUM)

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Sumatra Copper & Gold plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD PLC
01:52aSUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
07/03SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Cash Injection of US$2 million and CDI Issue
PU
06/01SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Tembang Operations Update
PU
06/01SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/19SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Reinstatement to Official Quotation - 20 April 2018
PU
04/19SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Reinstatement to Official Quotation (20/4/18)
PU
02/07SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Monthly Production Record and Commencement of Drilling
PU
01/09SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Changes to Executive Management Team
PU
2017SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Completion of Equity Raise
AQ
2017SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD : Record Monthly Production at Tembang
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015WEEK AHEAD : 2 IPOs During The Week Of March 2, A Biotech And An Adtech 
Chart SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Sumatra Copper & Gold plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gregory Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jocelyn Severyn de Warrenne Waller Non-Executive Chairman
Dean P. Stuart General Manager-Operations
David Thomas Fowler Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Adi Adriansyah Sjoekri Executive Director & Director-Government Liaison
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD PLC-20.00%34
BHP BILLITON PLC10.15%127 684
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.14%127 684
RIO TINTO5.77%98 502
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.30%98 502
ANGLO AMERICAN9.71%31 295
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.