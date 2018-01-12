Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sumitomo Corp    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORP (8053)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sumitomo : Malaysia Coil Center Business Company Becomes Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 05:59am CET

Sumitomo Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Kuniharu Nakamura) has increased its stake in Sumiputeh Steel Centre Sdn. Bhd. (Head Office: Selangor State, Malaysia; hereinafter, 'Sumiputeh Steel Centre') from 50% to 100% and made the company a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Since being established in 1980 by Sumitomo Corporation in partnership with the Malaysian law firm Zain & Co. in order to satisfy the requirements imposed by restrictions on foreign investment in Malaysia at the time, Sumiputeh Steel Centre has been providing high-quality coil center services centered on the supply of steel sheets to household appliance and automotive manufacturers who have moved into Malaysia as well as local construction material manufacturers, thereby securing the largest share of the Malaysian market, earning a high name recognition, and helping to create jobs and invigorate the local economy. Now that deregulation has made 100% foreign ownership of companies possible, Sumitomo Corporation reached an agreement via negotiations with its joint venture partner on making Sumiputeh Steel Centre a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation in pursuit of its policy of maximizing the corporate value of this subsidiary through even more effective utilization of the resources it has invested therein.
Malaysia's sheet market is expected to see stable growth in future, as Japanese manufacturers' key manufacturing bases continue steady production and as the boom in infrastructure investment plans such as the construction of a high-speed railway connecting Singapore and Kuala Lumpur boosts expectations that demand among non-Japanese and local companies, particularly those in the construction materials sector, will expand.
Sumitomo Corporation has built up its coil center business in Asia over many long years, in the process establishing extensive procurement and sales networks and accumulating quality management know-how. By making Sumiputeh Steel Centre a wholly-owned subsidiary, Sumitomo Corporation is aiming to utilize management resources more effectively and to further bolster its competitiveness and expand its share in the Malaysian steel sheet market, which is expected to see steady growth.

[Profile of Sumiputeh Steel Centre]
Company name : Sumiputeh Steel Centre Sdn. Bhd.
Location : Shah Alam, Selangor State
Description of business : Coil center (processing and sale of steel materials)
Year established : 1980
Employees : 270 (as of December 2017)

Sumitomo Corporation published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:59:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMITOMO CORP
05:59a SUMITOMO : Malaysia Coil Center Business Company Becomes Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
01/11 SUMITOMO : Impact of Cyclone AVA on Ambatovy Joint Venture
01/09 SUMITOMO : Linder Industrial Machinery chooses GuardRFIDs AllGuard Solution to s..
01/08 SUMITOMO : Linder Industrial Machinery chooses GuardRFID's AllGuard Solution to ..
01/04 SUMITOMO : Michelin and Sumitomo Corporation to Create Second-Largest Wholesale ..
2017 SUMITOMO : Eight steel majors in fray for rail track renewal tender
2017 SUMITOMO CORPORATION : - Partial Integration of the Steel Service Center Busines..
2017 SUMITOMO : Partial Integration of the Steel Service Center Business in Japan
2017 SUMITOMO : Three Evergreen businesses lauded at annual chamber gala
2017 SUMITOMO : Joint development of self-storage service accessible via smartphone
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Zinc Market Update
2017 A Glencore Restart Will Not Stop Zinc From Moving Higher
2017 Sumitomo Corp. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2016 Sumitomo Corp. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 4 558 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 289 B
Debt 2018 2 562 B
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 8,66
P/E ratio 2019 8,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 2 506 B
Chart SUMITOMO CORP
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 8053 | JP3404600003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 892  JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuniharu Nakamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuo Ohmori Chairman
Koichi Takahata CFO, Representative Director & Head-Finance
Masao Tabuchi Representative Director & Head-Planning
Naoki Hidaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CORP4.34%22 416
MITSUBISHI CORP3.15%46 377
ITOCHU CORP4.57%32 646
MITSUI & CO LTD5.50%31 092
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%23 723
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP4.57%15 137
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.