SUMMER INFANT, INC. (SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

02/21/2018 | 01:13pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 21, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22886.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 196 M
EBIT 2018 8,30 M
Net income 2018 3,65 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,95
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 22,2 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Messner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin L. Marino Chairman
William E. Mote CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ronald T. Cardone Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Martin Fogelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMER INFANT, INC.-22.00%22
HASBRO6.40%12 312
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC-1.48%12 208
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT4.18%9 271
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC-6.05%7 355
MATTEL7.35%5 661
