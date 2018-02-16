Summit Germany : Acquisition of Debt

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Summit Germany Limited
(the "Company")
Acquisition of Debt
16 February 2018
Summit Germany Limited, the AIM-listed German commercial property investment company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a debt secured over Company's properties (the "Acquired Debt") from a current lender for a consideration of €12.2 million (the "Transaction"). The remaining term of the Acquired Debt is 6.3 years and the annual interest expenses are approximately €452k (3.7% p.a.), which will be payable to the Company following the Transaction.
For further information please contact:
|
Summit Germany Limited
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 700 300
|
Zohar Levy - Managing Director
|
Itay Barlev (Braun) - Finance Director
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7451 7050
|
Harry Hyman
|
Carey Group, Company Secretary
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 700 300
|
Sara Bourne
|
Liberum Capital Limited, Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2222
|
Chris Clarke / Jill Li
|
Cenkos Securities, Joint Broker
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7397 8900
|
Mark Connelly
|
Russell Kerr / Selwyn Jones (Broking)
