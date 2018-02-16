Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SUMMIT GER ORD NPV    SGL   GB00B126Y552

SUMMIT GER ORD NPV (SGL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Summit Germany : Acquisition of Debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Summit Germany Limited

(the "Company")

Acquisition of Debt

16 February 2018

Summit Germany Limited, the AIM-listed German commercial property investment company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a debt secured over Company's properties (the "Acquired Debt") from a current lender for a consideration of €12.2 million (the "Transaction"). The remaining term of the Acquired Debt is 6.3 years and the annual interest expenses are approximately €452k (3.7% p.a.), which will be payable to the Company following the Transaction.

For further information please contact:

Summit Germany Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 700 300

Zohar Levy - Managing Director

Itay Barlev (Braun) - Finance Director

Non-Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7451 7050

Harry Hyman

Carey Group, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 700 300

Sara Bourne

Liberum Capital Limited, Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Chris Clarke / Jill Li

Cenkos Securities, Joint Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Mark Connelly

Russell Kerr / Selwyn Jones (Broking)

Summit Germany Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 11:00:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMMIT GER ORD NPV
12:01pSUMMIT GERMANY : Acquisition of Debt
PU
02/08SUMMIT GERMANY : Dividend Payment Date
PU
01/15SUMMIT GERMANY : ilAA- Issuer Rating Obtained from S&P Global Ratings
PU
01/02SUMMIT GERMANY : Sale of Property for €51.4 million
PU
2017SUMMIT GERMANY : Investment Property Valuation Update
PU
2017SUMMIT GERMANY : Dividend Currency Conversion Rate
PU
2017SUMMIT GERMANY : Half Year Results
PU
2017SUMMIT GERMANY : Director / PDMR Dealings Announcement
PU
2017SUMMIT GERMANY : Director / PDMR Dealings Announcement
PU
201728TH JULY 2017 : Acquisition of Debt and Related Party Transaction
PU
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 52,7 M
EBIT 2017 42,6 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 299 M
Yield 2017 3,40%
P/E ratio 2017 9,11
P/E ratio 2018 8,40
EV / Sales 2017 14,9x
EV / Sales 2018 14,2x
Capitalization 487 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Zohar Levy Managing Director & Executive Director
Harry Abraham Hyman Non-Executive Chairman
Itay Barlev Executive Director & Finance Director
Quentin Spicer Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Paul Spencer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT GER ORD NPV689
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.85%0
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-7.41%0
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD-0.10%0
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.24%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.54%0
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.