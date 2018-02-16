Summit Germany : Acquisition of Debt

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Summit Germany Limited

(the "Company")

Acquisition of Debt

16 February 2018

Summit Germany Limited, the AIM-listed German commercial property investment company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a debt secured over Company's properties (the "Acquired Debt") from a current lender for a consideration of €12.2 million (the "Transaction"). The remaining term of the Acquired Debt is 6.3 years and the annual interest expenses are approximately €452k (3.7% p.a.), which will be payable to the Company following the Transaction.

