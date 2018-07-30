Summit Therapeutics : Joins Antimicrobials Working Group

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG) announced today the addition of Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT; AIM: SUMM) (Summit) to its coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations. Summit is an international biopharmaceutical company developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhea and is using its proprietary Discuva Platform to expand its pipeline.

The new addition brings AWG's membership to 19 antimicrobial drug and diagnostic device development companies in the United States and Europe.

"Summit Therapeutics is committed to antibiotic innovation, and is one of several AWG member companies with locations both in the United States and abroad," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara Therapeutics and Chairman of AWG. "Antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest threats to public health worldwide, and will require coordinated action by stakeholders across government, academia and industry to ensure doctors and patients have a full armamentarium of treatment options. AWG looks forward to continued collaboration at all levels to advance legislation and regulatory policies that support innovation in the treatment of infectious diseases."

"Our AWG membership could allow us to impact important policies that improve the legislative, regulatory and commercial environment for antibiotic drug developers, such as ourselves," said Dr. David Roblin, chief medical officer and president of R&D of Summit. "We believe our pipeline of new mechanism antibiotics could benefit from such policies, which will help to bring much needed new medicines to society."

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing new antimicrobial therapeutics and diagnostic devices are eligible for consideration of membership in AWG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of AWG, please contact us here.

About Summit Therapeutics plc

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Summit's new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients, and create value for payors and healthcare providers. Summit is currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhoea and is using its proprietary Discuva Platform to expand its pipeline.

For more information, visit: www.summitplc.com

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of nineteen antimicrobials and diagnostics companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Arsanis Inc., Cidara Therapeutics Inc., ContraFect Corporation, Entasis Therapeutics Inc., Iterum Therapeutics Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Motif Bio PLC, Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc., Spero Therapeutics, Inc., Summit Therapeutics plc, T2 Biosystems Inc., Theravance Biopharma U.S. Inc., Viamet, Vical Incorporated, and Zavante Therapeutics Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-therapeutics-joins-antimicrobials-working-group-300688360.html

SOURCE Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG)