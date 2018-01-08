Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited    0016   HK0016000132

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation continues support for Hunan University Benefitting students of the thousand-year-old institution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 03:14am CET

SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation continues support for Hunan University
Benefitting students of the thousand-year-old institution

The SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation will donate close to RMB$2.5 million to Hunan University over the 2017-2019 academic years to help students in financial difficulty complete undergraduate studies. The parties held a ceremony recently to formalize the donation, with Executive Director of the Foundation Amy Kwok and Deputy Party Secretary of Hunan University Yu Xiangcheng as representatives.

The Foundation had given more than RMB11 million between 2005 and 2016, enabling about 2,000 Hunan University students with limited means attain undergraduate degrees. To continue nurturing and benefitting the university's deserving but financially deprived students, the Foundation will support these students in the coming academic years and offer scholarships to beneficiaries with good academic result, benefitting 472 students.

Amy Kwok said: 'Hunan University is one of the oldest universities on the mainland that the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation sponsors. The Foundation nurtures many outstanding students with limited means, which is in line with the philosophy of nurturing talents of SHKP, the Kwok family and the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation. We hope that the students will follow the spirit of helping others, give back to their alma mater and society and fully unleash their potential.

Yu Xiangcheng thanked the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation for supporting the university over the years. He said: 'Graduates who received scholarships from the Foundation have a bright future. Nearly 70% of them have gone on to master's degrees or PhDs, and many are employed by the government or major corporations in the country. They are going to set up an alumni association of beneficiaries to pass on love in different means.'

The SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation was set up in 2002 to nurture talent in Hong Kong and on the mainland and has been helping outstanding students with limited means complete undergraduate studies since then. The Foundation offers scholarships at renowned institutions including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Peking University, Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Nanjing University, Sun Yat-sen University and Tianjin University. It also provides grants to Education Bureau in different cities and subsidizes students to study abroad or join exchange programmes to broaden their horizons. More than 20 provinces have benefitted from over 30 Foundation training schemes.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 02:14:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
03:14a SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation continues support for Hunan Uni..
01/04 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP receives platinum honour at The Asset Corporate A..
01/03 SUNEVISION : Tsuen Wan site sold
2017 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP issues 2016/17 Sustainability Report detailing it..
2017 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP and Elite Athletes Join Hands to Motivate Student..
2017 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : The Sixth SHKP Vertical Run for Charity -- Race to Hon..
2017 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP Reading Club further expands its Read & Share pro..
2017 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation committed to promoting higher e..
2017 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : 2017 MIPIM Asia's Gold Award for Shanghai ITC; 3 SHKP ..
2017 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : The Sixth SHKP Vertical Run for Charity – Race t..
More news
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2018 98 748 M
EBIT 2018 35 461 M
Net income 2018 28 864 M
Debt 2018 42 005 M
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 13,25
P/E ratio 2019 12,22
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capitalization 389 B
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Li Technical Analysis Chart | 0016 | HK0016000132 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 148  HKD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Shing Woo Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.99%49 801
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP4.95%48 277
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.01%44 186
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.47%39 172
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD1.89%33 108
POLY REAL ESTATE GROUP CO., LTD8.06%27 949
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.