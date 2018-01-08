Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation continues support for Hunan University Benefitting students of the thousand-year-old institution

SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation continues support for Hunan University

Benefitting students of the thousand-year-old institution

The SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation will donate close to RMB$2.5 million to Hunan University over the 2017-2019 academic years to help students in financial difficulty complete undergraduate studies. The parties held a ceremony recently to formalize the donation, with Executive Director of the Foundation Amy Kwok and Deputy Party Secretary of Hunan University Yu Xiangcheng as representatives.

The Foundation had given more than RMB11 million between 2005 and 2016, enabling about 2,000 Hunan University students with limited means attain undergraduate degrees. To continue nurturing and benefitting the university's deserving but financially deprived students, the Foundation will support these students in the coming academic years and offer scholarships to beneficiaries with good academic result, benefitting 472 students.

Amy Kwok said: 'Hunan University is one of the oldest universities on the mainland that the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation sponsors. The Foundation nurtures many outstanding students with limited means, which is in line with the philosophy of nurturing talents of SHKP, the Kwok family and the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation. We hope that the students will follow the spirit of helping others, give back to their alma mater and society and fully unleash their potential.

Yu Xiangcheng thanked the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation for supporting the university over the years. He said: 'Graduates who received scholarships from the Foundation have a bright future. Nearly 70% of them have gone on to master's degrees or PhDs, and many are employed by the government or major corporations in the country. They are going to set up an alumni association of beneficiaries to pass on love in different means.'

The SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation was set up in 2002 to nurture talent in Hong Kong and on the mainland and has been helping outstanding students with limited means complete undergraduate studies since then. The Foundation offers scholarships at renowned institutions including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Peking University, Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Nanjing University, Sun Yat-sen University and Tianjin University. It also provides grants to Education Bureau in different cities and subsidizes students to study abroad or join exchange programmes to broaden their horizons. More than 20 provinces have benefitted from over 30 Foundation training schemes.