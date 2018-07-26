Log in
Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP-Kwoks’ Foundation and Chongqing University establish a new scholarship scheme to help financially disadvantaged students in the west of the country

07/26/2018 | 05:50am CEST

SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation and Chongqing University establish
a new scholarship scheme to
help financially disadvantaged students in the west of the country

In line with the Building Homes with Heart philosophy, the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation established by Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP) has always spared no effort in nurturing the younger generation. In addition to promoting the educational development of Hong Kong, the Foundation also provides financial assistance to underprivileged mainland students so that they can pursue their studies.

SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation Executive Director Amy Kwok and Chongqing University Vice-President Wang Shilong recently signed an agreement for a new scholarship programme which will start in academic year 2018/19.

Ms. Kwok said that the Foundation has long placed emphasis on the development of education in the west of the country as well as on scholastics and future prospects of student beneficiaries. Chongqing University is located at the intersection of the One Belt, One Road and Yangtze River economic belt. Ever since the Belt and Road initiative was introduced, enormous opportunities and challenges have influenced the economy, social infrastructure and culture of the western region. The Foundation hopes its collaboration with Chongqing University can nurture even more elite graduates for the benefit of the country's future development.

Mr. Wang expressed his gratitude to the SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation for setting up the scholarship scheme. This provides a significant support to the University as well as students from underprivileged families. With the help of the Foundation, student beneficiaries can focus on their studies and strive for overseas exchange opportunities. Chongqing University has collaborated with first-class universities along the Belt and Road for years, such as the Singapore Management University and the National Aviation University of Ukraine. Overseas learning and exchange, cultural experience as well as mutual credit and degree recognition have also been arranged to create opportunities for students to adopt a more global mindset.

The SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation is committed to nurturing talent in Hong Kong and on the mainland, and has been helping outstanding students with limited means complete their undergraduate studies since it was established in 2002. The Foundation offers scholarships at renowned institutions including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Peking University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Hunan University, Sun Yat-sen University and Tianjin University as well as in regions such as Zhongshan in Guangdong Province and Dingxi in Gansu Province. It also subsidizes students to study abroad or join overseas exchange programmes to broaden their horizons. More than 20 provinces have benefitted from over 30 training schemes sponsored by the Foundation.

SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation Executive Director Amy Kwok (front right), Chongqing University Vice-President Wang Shilong (front left) signed the MOU, Director of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the LOCPG in HKSAR Chen Heng (back, fourth left) to be a witness of the MOU signing.

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:49:05 UTC
