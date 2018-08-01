Log in
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED (0016)
Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP's Kai Shing and Hong Yip win 16 Energy Saving Championship awards Hong Kong landmark ICC takes home Supreme Grand Award

08/01/2018 | 11:48am CEST

SHKP's Kai Shing and Hong Yip win 16 Energy Saving Championship awards
Hong Kong landmark ICC takes home Supreme Grand Award

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited's (SHKP) property management subsidiaries Kai Shing Management Services Limited and Hong Yip Service Company Limited won an impressive 16 awards in the Energy Saving Championship Scheme 2017 organized by the Environment Bureau and Electrical and Mechanical Services Department. Mikiki won the Hanson Outstanding Award in the shopping mall category, while the International Commerce Centre (ICC) and APM both received the top Hanson Grand Awards in the office and shopping mall categories respectively. The organizers further bestowed the ICC with the Supreme Grand Award in the overall scheme category.

ICC's intelligent energy-efficient system

Inspired by the management concept of Intelligence (I), Collaboration (C) and Continuity (C), Kai Shing makes use of intelligent management systems to monitor and control the operation and power consumption of various facilities as well as proactively working with tenants and community partners to promote environmental protection and energy conservation in order to achieve sustainable development. The team is currently developing an Internet-of-Things technology to collect and analyse big data through the use of a mobile digital platform, which optimizes energy performance, all in an effort to make ICC an intelligent green landmark in Hong Kong. Apart from becoming the first building in Hong Kong to earn the Platinum BEAM Plus Existing Building V2.0 certificate, ICC is also the platinum award recipient of the first Asia Pacific Intelligent Green Building Awards (performance category).

Comprehensive energy-saving measures at APM

Kai Shing has spared no effort in optimizing APM's energy efficiency by planning and executing a host of short to long-term energy saving measures, including the replacement of water-cooled chillers, using high energy-efficient equipment, as well as adopting intelligent automation technology and regular retro-commissioning to achieve continuous improvements in overall green performance. In the 2-year terms of 2015/16 to 2016/17, APM has saved an impressive 3.5 million kWh of energy. The team also promotes energy savings to stakeholders and the community through training programmes, green guided tours and various activities to create an eco-friendly culture. Moreover, based on the '4C' energy-saving concept (Check, Control, Change, Cut), APM organizes reward schemes to encourage the mall to innovate for the benefit of shopping malls, the industry and society at large.

Mikiki formulates Premium Management Charter

Mikiki, managed by Hong Yip, is committed to energy savings and other green initiatives. In 2013, the shopping mall received the ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification in recognition of its various efficiency achievements. Mikiki has assembled a task force to set annual energy conservation targets and conduct regular follow-ups and reviews. Tenants were also invited to join the Premium Management Charter, a set of eco-friendly initiatives formulated by the mall. For example, because temperatures in the car park are particularly high during summer, the team collected and made use of the condensate water from the air-conditioning system to cool the air by 3-5oC, which successfully reduced air-conditioning energy consumption.

Energy Saving Championship

The Energy Saving Championship, organized by the Environment Bureau and Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, recognizes organizations that adopt energy-efficient technologies and equipment, optimize energy use, develop best management practices and promote energy saving among tenants and users. Awardees in each category will be invited to share their energy-efficient technologies and management practices with the industry to promote greater power conservation.

SHKP awardee list for the Energy Saving Championship Scheme 2017

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:47:08 UTC
