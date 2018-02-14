Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sun Life Financial Inc    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC (SLF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sun Life Financial : Announces Share Repurchase Program as Part of Normal Course Issuer Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:33pm CET

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it intends to purchase common shares for cancellation pursuant to a share repurchase program (the "Program").  The Program will form part of Sun Life's normal course issuer bid announced on August 9, 2017, which provides authorization for the purchase of up to 11,500,000 common shares during the 12-month period beginning on August 14, 2017 and ending on August 13, 2018 (the "NCIB"). 

Sun Life has entered into a program agreement (the "Agreement") with a third party to repurchase common shares through daily purchases that will take place between February 20, 2018 and the earlier of August 13, 2018 and the date on which Sun Life will have purchased 3,230,000 common shares from the third party under the Program.  The purchases will be made pursuant to an issuer bid exemption order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Order").  The price that Sun Life will pay for any common shares purchased by it from the third party will be negotiated by Sun Life and the third party, and will be at a discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Canadian markets on the date of the purchase.

Sun Life currently intends to purchase the maximum of 3,230,000 common shares under the Program. However, the number of common shares actually purchased may be less than the Program maximum if, among other things, it is not possible to purchase common shares within the price range established by Sun Life during the term of the Program, if trading is suspended, or as a result of other market factors. A news release setting out the number of common shares acquired by Sun Life under the Program and the aggregate dollar amount paid for such common shares will be issued and filed immediately following the completion of the Program.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and the Order, all common shares purchased by Sun Life from the third party will be cancelled. Sun Life will be prohibited from purchasing any other common shares during the term of the Program.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, Sun Life makes written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include (i) statements relating to our normal course issuer bid, (ii) statements that are predictive in nature or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and (iii) statements that include words such as "intend", "may", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. These statements represent our current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Future results and shareholder value may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, among other factors, the matters set out in Sun Life's most recently filed Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, and other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators, which are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

Sun Life does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients.  Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda.  As of December 31, 2017, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of $975 billion.  For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Irene Poon
Manager
Corporate Communications
T. 647-256-2596
[email protected]  

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Dilworth
Vice-President
Investor Relations
T. 416-979-6230
[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
12:12aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : beats market expectations for latest quarterly earnings
AQ
02/14SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Announces Share Repurchase Program as Part of Normal Course..
PR
02/14SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Announces Share Repurchase Program as Part of Normal Course..
AQ
02/14SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : fourth-quarter earnings beat market forecasts
RE
02/14SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable i..
PR
02/14SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
AQ
02/13SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : "Hey Google, can I speak to Sun Life?"
AQ
02/09SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : proud to be one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People
AQ
02/08TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. : - Finance and Investment Appoints Robert Dumas 'Financia..
AQ
02/07SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Robert Dumas named Financial Person of the Year
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14Sun Life Financial declares CAD 0.455 dividend 
02/14Sun Life Financial beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
02/13Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
01/12Sun Life Financial outlines impact of tax reform 
2017Top Dividend Raises And Cuts For November 2017 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.