Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sun Life Financial Inc    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC (SLF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sun Life Financial : adds vision plan offering in Washington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life has added vision insurance to its benefit offerings in Washington state, rounding out a group benefits portfolio that includes dental, disability and life insurance, and voluntary coverages, such as cancer and critical illness plans.

Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial)

The Sun Life Vision plan is accepted at most eye care retailers across the state and offers members the simplicity of no ID cards or claims forms, multiple co-payment options, and access to the largest network of eye care providers in Washington, according to April 2018 data from Netminder.

"We are really pleased to add a vision offering to our portfolio in Washington, a state with a broad workforce that needs the best available health and medical benefits," said Stacia Almquist, vice president, Dental & Vision, for Sun Life Financial U.S. "Often people don't realize that eye exams can help detect larger health problems, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, so it's important coverage to have and use. With the launch of our new vision plan, we are able to offer our employer clients in Washington more access to the coverage their employees need."

Sun Life offers vision insurance in 49 states administered through VSP® Vision Care. For more information on Sun Life's vision and dental products, please visit www.sunlife.com/dentalandvision.

About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of C$979 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life Financial is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and stop-loss. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

 

Media contact:

Devon Portney Fernald

Sun Life Financial

781-416-7151

[email protected]

 





Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-adds-vision-plan-offering-in-washington-300689439.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
07:31pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : adds vision plan offering in Washington
PR
06:55pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : brings more music to St. John's
AQ
07/26MILLION-DOLLAR+ MEDICAL CLAIMS INCRE : Sun Life report
AQ
07/25SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : hosts second quarter 2018 earnings conference call
PR
07/16MILLION-DOLLAR+ MEDICAL CLAIMS INCRE : Sun Life report
PR
07/16SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. : (SLF) EPS Estimated At $1.13
AQ
07/16SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : $1.13 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)
AQ
07/13Free Stock Performance Review on MGIC Investment and Three Additional Insuran..
AC
07/11SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : brings more music to the Maritimes
AQ
07/11Today's Free Reports Power Corp of Canada Sun Life Financial Genworth MI Cana..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/04Sun Life Financial acquires employee benefits startup Maxwell Health 
05/09Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) CEO Dean Connor on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
05/08Sun Life Financial declares CAD 0.475 dividend 
05/08Sun Life Financial beats by $0.14, misses on revenue 
05/07Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.