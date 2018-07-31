Sun Life Financial : adds vision plan offering in Washington

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life has added vision insurance to its benefit offerings in Washington state, rounding out a group benefits portfolio that includes dental, disability and life insurance, and voluntary coverages, such as cancer and critical illness plans.

The Sun Life Vision plan is accepted at most eye care retailers across the state and offers members the simplicity of no ID cards or claims forms, multiple co-payment options, and access to the largest network of eye care providers in Washington, according to April 2018 data from Netminder.

"We are really pleased to add a vision offering to our portfolio in Washington, a state with a broad workforce that needs the best available health and medical benefits," said Stacia Almquist, vice president, Dental & Vision, for Sun Life Financial U.S. "Often people don't realize that eye exams can help detect larger health problems, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, so it's important coverage to have and use. With the launch of our new vision plan, we are able to offer our employer clients in Washington more access to the coverage their employees need."

Sun Life offers vision insurance in 49 states administered through VSP® Vision Care. For more information on Sun Life's vision and dental products, please visit www.sunlife.com/dentalandvision.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of C$979 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life Financial is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and stop-loss. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

Media contact:

Devon Portney Fernald

Sun Life Financial

781-416-7151

[email protected]













View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-adds-vision-plan-offering-in-washington-300689439.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial