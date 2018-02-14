Log in
Sun Life Financial : fourth-quarter earnings beat market forecasts

02/14/2018 | 11:27pm CET
The logo of Sun Life Financial is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial reported fourth-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from an increase in profits at its U.S. group benefits business.

Sun Life reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items of C$1.05, up from C$0.91 the previous year. Analysts had on average forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$1.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Sun Life said net income, excluding one-off items, grew by 14 percent to C$641 million ($513 million) in the quarter to Dec. 31, 2017. That included a 45 percent increase in underlying net income at its U.S. business and a 29 percent rise in net income at its Asian business.

The U.S. performance benefited from the integration of an employee benefits business acquired in 2016, the company said.

Those improvements, along with a 20 percent rise in net income at the insurer's asset management business, helped offset a 5 percent decline in net income at its Canadian business.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)

Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 26 523 M
EBIT 2017 2 854 M
Net income 2017 2 458 M
Finance 2017 6 814 M
Yield 2017 3,29%
P/E ratio 2017 13,19
P/E ratio 2018 11,69
EV / Sales 2017 0,93x
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capitalization 31 556 M
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SLF | CA8667961053 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean A. Connor President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
William D. Anderson Chairman
Kevin D. Strain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Saunders Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Hugh D. Segal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC-0.98%25 080
AXA1.80%74 416
PRUDENTIAL-5.59%64 692
METLIFE-11.75%46 954
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-6.19%46 420
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-5.69%39 111
