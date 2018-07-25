Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Suncor Energy Inc.    SU   CA8672241079

SUNCOR ENERGY INC. (SU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/25 10:00:00 pm
53.11 CAD   -0.78%
11:16pSuncor Energy declares dividend
GL
07/24SUNCOR ENERGY : to release second quarter 2018 financial results
AQ
07/24SUNCOR ENERGY : releases 2018 Report on Sustainability
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Suncor Energy declares dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 11:16pm CEST

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor or together.suncor.com

Media inquiries:
403-296-4000
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
11:16pSuncor Energy declares dividend
GL
07/24SUNCOR ENERGY : to release second quarter 2018 financial results
AQ
07/24SUNCOR ENERGY : releases 2018 Report on Sustainability
AQ
07/23SUNCOR ENERGY : announces Brian MacDonald to join Board of Directors
AQ
07/20SUNCOR ENERGY : releases 2018 Report on Sustainability
AQ
07/19Suncor releases 2018 Report on Sustainability
GL
07/19MEDIA ADVISORY : Suncor Energy to release second quarter 2018 financial results
AQ
07/18Today's Research Reports on Blackbird Energy, SDX Energy, Encana and Suncor E..
AC
07/13SYNCRUDE CANADA TO CUT AUGUST CRUDE : sources
RE
07/09Suncor provides update on Syncrude recovery plan
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:19pSuncor Energy declares $0.36 dividend 
07/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
07/19Gas leak at Suncor refinery sends workers to hospital 
07/17Markets Rise Strongly In Early July, Despite China Fears 
07/15CONOCO PHILLIPS : Bullish News & Rising Earnings Estimates 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 39 767 M
EBIT 2018 6 011 M
Net income 2018 4 872 M
Debt 2018 12 267 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 17,82
P/E ratio 2019 13,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 87 841 M
Chart SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Suncor Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Williams President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Mark S. Little Chief Operating Officer
Alister Cowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melvin E. Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.75%66 733
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.75%344 634
BP8.69%148 447
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.89%115 167
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.78%103 186
PHILLIPS 669.96%51 501