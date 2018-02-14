Suncorp : Expects Profit Rebound After Claims Hit

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australian insurance and banking firm Suncorp Group Ltd. (SUN.AU) flagged a stronger second half to its financial year after being hit by elevated natural-disaster claims and a rise in regulatory costs.

A hailstorm in southern Australia helped to drive the cost for natural disaster to 395 million Australian dollars (US$313 million) in the six months through December, A$65 million above the allowance set for the period.

Still, Suncorp said it saw a rise in Australian home and motor insurance gross written premiums, above-industry bank lending growth and a strong jump in underlying earnings at its Australian life insurance business. The company is currently looking at options including an exit from the life operation, echoing similar moves by other lenders in Australia.

First-half net profit slid 16% to A$452 million from A$537 million the year before, while revenue declined by 9.2% to A$7.84 billion from A$8.64 billion.

The Brisbane-based company said it plans to pay an interim dividend of A$0.33 a share, steady on the same period last year but a drop on the A$0.40 paid out for the second half of last year.

"Our work over the past 18 months on driving efficiencies in our claims processes, improvements in our customer experience, a hardening insurance market and our strategic investment programs, position the business well for the second half," Chief Executive and Managing Director Michael Cameron said.

The company forecast a rise half-over-half in net profit for the six months through June.

Mr. Cameron said Suncorp continued to explore alternative for the life-insurance operation, including a possible partnership, sale or reinsurance deal.

Australian lenders have been exiting their capital-intensive life-insurance operations in recent years, selling them to focused insurers with greater scale. Among other deals, Commonwealth Bank of Australia agreed in September to sell its life businesses in Australia and New Zealand to AIA Group Ltd. for A$3.8 billion, and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in December moved to offload its life business to Zurich Insurance Group AG for A$2.85 billion.

In January, Suncorp estimated the cost of natural disasters would be as much as A$70 million above the allowance it had set for the half year as it braced for more than 21,000 claims for damages to homes and cars during a December hailstorm in Melbourne.

The company, which until the late 1990s was owned by the government of eastern Queensland state, said half-year profit from its insurance arm, the company's biggest earner, fell 29% to A$264 million.

