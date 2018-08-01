Sundance Resources : June 2018 Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Name of entity

Sundance Resources LimitedABN

19 055 719 394

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) development (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities - - (188) - (212) (250) - - - - - - - (501) - (787) (1,133) - - - - 13 (650) (2,403)

2. 2.1

Cash flows from investing activities Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment - (3) (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - - (d) other non-current assets - -

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (3)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - - - - - - - - 1,911 - 280 (156) - - - - - - 2,035

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,067 (650) - - 1 794 (2,403) (3) 2,035 (5) 418 418

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 418 - - - 1,067 - - - 418 1,067

6.

6.1 6.2

6.3

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 87 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 - - Current quarter $A'000 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2 Current quarter $A'000

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 91,260 91,260 - - - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Refer to Borrowings Note 4 of the Financial Report for the Half Year ended 31 December 2017 for full details of Convertible Notes.

On 13 February 2018, Sundance converted 6,500 $100 2016 Investor Group convertible notes held by Noble Resources into 185,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares.

On 26 February 2018, Sundance converted 3,900 $100 2016 Investor Group convertible notes held by Senrigan into 111,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development

9.3 Production

9.4 Staff costs

9.5 Administration and corporate costs

9.6 Other (if material)

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows - 74 - 195 340 - 609

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Tenement reference and location Nature of interest Interest at beginning of quarter Interest at end of quarter 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced N/A 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased N/A

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2

This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................

Date: 31 July 2018

(Company secretary)

Print name:Carol Marinkovich

Notes

1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

