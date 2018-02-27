SunOpta : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

Continued Focus on Value Creation Plan Initiatives
SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a
leading global company focused on organic, non-genetically modified and
specialty foods, today announced financial results for the fourth
quarter ended December 30, 2017.
“In 2017, we continued to make significant progress transforming our
business under our Value Creation Plan. These efforts have yielded an
improved business mix and a more efficient, reliable and higher-quality
production network, which will benefit our long-term growth and margin
profile,” said David Colo, Chief Executive Officer. “The evidence of our
actions is increasingly apparent in our enhanced product quality, food
safety and customer service, as well as a growing pipeline of sales
opportunities encompassing our diverse portfolio, covering multiple
sales channels, with some early wins in 2018.”
“Unfortunately, the positive financial benefits of these efforts have
been masked by ongoing challenges in our frozen fruit platform, which
did not turn around as quickly as expected in 2017. We continue to
aggressively reduce our inventories and improve our cost position in a
category that we believe has significant unrealized potential.”
“We are confident that our efforts under the Value Creation Plan have
strengthened the foundation of our business, and we will build upon
these efforts in 2018.”
All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and results are reported in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, except where specifically noted.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights:
Revenues of $292.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to
$297.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, a decrease of 1.7%.
Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange, commodity prices, and sales
of flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar products, revenues grew
0.2% during the fourth quarter.
Gross profit of $28.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared
to $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. As a percentage of
revenues, gross margin increased 400 basis points to 9.7% in the
fourth quarter of 2017.
Loss from continuing operations of $117.5 million or $1.38 per common
share in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to a loss from
continuing operations of $33.5 million or $0.41 per common share in
the fourth quarter of 2016. The loss of $117.5 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of
$115.0 million associated with the healthy fruit platform.
Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $9.4 million or 3.2% of revenues for the fourth
quarter of 2017, versus $9.4 million or 3.2% of revenues in the fourth
quarter of 2016.
Adjusted loss of $8.8 million or $0.10 per common share during the
fourth quarter of 2017, compared to adjusted loss of $7.3 million or
$0.08 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2016.
Substantially completed efforts to exit the Company’s flexible
resealable pouch and nutrition bar operations.
Fiscal 2017 Highlights
Revenues of $1,279.6 million for fiscal 2017, compared to $1,346.7
million in fiscal 2016, a decrease of 5.0%. Adjusted for changes in
foreign exchange, commodity prices, and sales of flexible resealable
pouch and nutrition bar products, revenues declined 3.3% in 2017.
Gross profit of $145.1 million for fiscal 2017, compared to $126.0
million in fiscal 2016. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin
increased 190 basis points to 11.3% in fiscal 2017.
Loss from continuing operations of $135.3 million or $1.66 per common
share, which included the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of
$115.0 million related to the healthy fruit platform, compared to a
loss from continuing operations of $50.6 million or $0.61 per common
share during the same period in 2016, which included a non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of $17.5 million associated with the
Company’s sunflower business.
Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $66.8 million, or 5.2% of revenues for the full
year, versus $81.7 million, or 6.1% of revenues in the same period of
2016.
Adjusted loss of $12.3 million or $0.14 per common share for fiscal
2017, compared to adjusted earnings of $5.8 million or $0.07 per
common share during fiscal 2016.
¹ See discussion of non-GAAP measures included at the end of this press
release
Value Creation Plan Update
As part of the Company’s commitment to deliver long-term value to its
shareholders, in early 2017 it launched its Value Creation Plan. The
Company is targeting implementation of $30 million of
productivity-driven annualized enhancements to EBITDA in the first phase
of the plan, to be implemented over 2017 and 2018. For 2017, these
EBITDA benefits were offset by expenses associated with the Value
Creation Plan, including structural investments made in the areas of
quality, sales, marketing, operations and engineering resources, as well
as non-structural third-party consulting support, severance and
recruiting costs. The plan also calls for increased investment in
capital upgrades at several manufacturing facilities to enhance food
safety and manufacturing efficiencies. Over time, these investments are
expected to yield additional improvement in EBITDA beyond the $30
million of initial productivity-driven savings. For the fourth quarter
of 2017, the Company continued to make progress against each of the four
pillars of its Value Creation Plan and believes it is on track to
achieve targeted productivity enhancements, while continuing to make the
necessary structural investments it believes will accelerate growth and
drive long-term value. Recent progress on each of the four pillars of
the Value Creation Plan is highlighted below.
Portfolio Optimization
The focus of the portfolio optimization pillar is to simplify the
business, investing where structural advantages exist, while exiting
businesses or product lines where the Company is not effectively
positioned. Recent highlights include:
Near completion of the expansion project to add incremental freezing
capacity, storage, and retail bagging capabilities to the Company’s
Mexican frozen fruit facility. This project should enable
diversification of the fruit varieties sourced from Mexico, and is
expected to drive incremental cost savings, in addition to enhanced
profitability from retail bagging capabilities.
Began commissioning of the second roasting and processing line at the
Company’s organic cocoa facility in Holland. This expansion is
expected to approximately double processing capacity in addition to
adding new capabilities, all in support of increased demand and future
growth opportunities in cocoa.
Began commissioning a new oil processing line at the Company’s
Bulgarian sunflower facility, which is expected to drive incremental
margins through growth and production efficiency.
In December, the Company announced a significant investment into its
roasted snacks capabilities at its Crookston, MN facility, which also
involves a facility closure. The new equipment is expected to come on
line in the third quarter of 2018 and will support further growth of a
variety of roasted grains and seeds.
The discontinuation of flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar
operations is substantially complete, production has ceased, and the
Company plans to address final closure matters including the sell
through of remaining inventory that was pre-built in support of
transitioning customers to new suppliers in the first quarter of 2018.
Since the initiation of the Value Creation Plan, the Company has
implemented portfolio changes that are expected to yield approximately
$7.9 million of annualized EBITDA benefits.
Operational Excellence
The focus of the operational excellence pillar is to ensure food quality
and safety, coupled with improved operational performance and
efficiency. The Company expects these efforts to generate productivity
improvements and cost savings in manufacturing, procurement and
logistics. Recent highlights include:
Continued to advance food safety and quality efforts across the entire
manufacturing footprint including a new partnership with a third party
sanitation firm.
The SunOpta 360 continuous improvement initiative is well
underway, and has been deployed across the Company’s aseptic platform,
which is helping to drive an expected 20% improvement in output from
existing aseptic lines in 2018, in addition to enhanced production
capabilities that will support new value-added non-dairy alternatives.
Together with the roll-out of new sales and operations planning tools,
within the Consumer Products segment the frozen fruit operations have
taken steps to right-size its incoming 2018 crop, which is expected to
reduce storage costs, lower working capital, and operationally better
prepare the business for the start of the upcoming fruit season.
The Mexican fruit processing expansion is enabling incremental
counter-seasonal harvest opportunities allowing procurement to
leverage lower cost sourcing alternatives.
During the quarter, the Company also continued to upgrade talent in
plant leadership across the network of manufacturing operations, with
approximately 40% of locations now employing new leaders.
Continued identification and implementation of productivity
initiatives focusing on manufacturing efficiencies, purchasing
synergies and effective supply chain management.
Since the initiation of the Value Creation Plan, the Company has
implemented process improvements and cost savings that are expected to
yield approximately $6.9 million of annualized EBITDA benefits.
Go-To-Market Effectiveness
The focus of the go-to-market effectiveness pillar is to optimize
customer and product mix in existing sales channels, and identify and
penetrate new high-potential sales channels. The Company expects efforts
under this pillar to improve revenue growth and profitability over time.
Recent highlights include:
Continued growth of the pipeline of commercial opportunities across
the beverage, fruit and fruit snack categories, with a growing
diversity of opportunities across categories and channels where the
Company is currently under represented.
New sales wins in private label non-dairy beverage into the natural
and mass channels, as well as continued growth through innovation into
the broadline foodservice channel leveraging a non-dairy control label.
Expanded distribution of private label organic and conventional juice.
New sales wins in frozen fruit serving mainly the foodservice and
industrial channels, as well as commercialization of new custom fruit
ingredient formulations, and in contract manufactured fruit snacks.
Continued strong re-orders of innovative private label broth, both
organic and conventional, into the club and mass channels.
In 2017, as part of the Value Creation Plan, the Company has implemented
go-to-market improvements through strategic pricing actions expected to
yield approximately $1.2 million of annualized EBITDA benefits. In 2018,
efforts under the go-to-market pillar are focused on driving incremental
sales volume.
Process Sustainability
The focus of the process sustainability pillar is to ensure the Company
has the infrastructure, systems and skills to sustain the business
improvements and value captured from the Value Creation Plan. Broadening
the skillset and experience of SunOpta’s leadership team is a critical
component to the process sustainability pillar of the Value Creation
Plan. Recent highlights include:
Continued to make progress on the ERP implementation project at the
Mexican frozen fruit facility and expect the new system to be
operational during the second quarter.
Revamped the process and tools used for sales and operations planning
in the fruit platform, which is expected to drive greater discipline
and accuracy into the fruit pack plan, ensuring grower commitments are
aligned with commercial demand
Upgraded plant and Quality Assurance managers in several facilities
across the Company.
Continued focus on customer service and working capital levels as S&OP
processes and support systems are refined.
Hired a new Internal Audit leader, shifting the focus of the audit
function towards value-added business process improvements that are
designed to support and ensure the Company sustains improvements made
as part of the Value Creation Plan.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $292.4 million, a decrease
of 1.7% compared to $297.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Excluding the impact on revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 of
changes in commodity-related pricing, foreign exchange rates and sales
of flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar products, revenues in the
fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 0.2% compared with the fourth
quarter of 2016.
The Global Ingredients segment generated revenues from external
customers of $130.3 million, a decrease of 1.8% compared to $132.6
million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in revenue reflected
lower volumes of domestically sourced specialty soy and corn products,
partially offset by higher volumes of organic cocoa, nuts and dried
fruit as well as roasted grains and seeds. Excluding the impact on
revenues of changes in commodity-related pricing and foreign exchange
rates, Global Ingredients revenue in the fourth quarter decreased 3.5%.
The Consumer Products segment generated revenues of $162.1 million
during the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 1.7% compared to $164.9
million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding the impact of
commodity-related pricing and sales of resealable pouch and nutrition
bar products, Consumer Products revenue in the fourth quarter increased
by 3.4% reflecting increased sales of refrigerated and aseptic beverage
products, as well as fruit snack products.
Gross profit was $28.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared
to $17.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. As a percentage of
revenues, gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 9.7% compared
to 5.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The gross margin percentage for
the fourth quarter of 2017 would have been approximately 10.1%,
excluding the impact of $1.3 million in costs associated with
inventories in the flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar
operations as a result of the decision to exit these product lines, as
compared to a normalized gross margin percentage of 7.9% in the fourth
quarter of 2016. All operating platforms, with the exception of frozen
fruit, reported increased gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter
of 2017.
The improvement in gross profit reflects investments made as part of the
Value Creation Plan, especially inside the Company’s beverage and snack
product platforms due primarily to lower cost of manufacturing driven by
production efficiencies, improved yield, and operational savings from
the closure of a juice manufacturing facility as well as the wind down
of the bars and pouch operations. These improvements were partially
offset by gross profit declines in the frozen fruit platform, which
reflected lower volumes, and approximately $2.5 million in incremental
costs associated with inventory write-downs and elevated storage and
other operational costs due largely to excess inventory levels.
Operating loss¹ was $3.9 million, or 1.3% of revenues, compared to $10.0
million, or 3.3% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease
in operating loss year-over-year is primarily attributable to increased
gross profit, offset by increased structural SG&A costs mainly in the
areas of sales, marketing, quality, and engineering that have been
incurred in support of the Value Creation Plan, as well as a $3.1
million increase in foreign exchange losses, driven mainly by the impact
of a stronger euro. Operating loss would have been $1.1 million, or 0.4%
of revenues excluding $2.1 million of non-structural costs in SG&A and
costs related to plant closures, all incurred in relation to the Value
Creation Plan, as well as a $0.5 million gain from the reversal of
previously recognized share-based compensation expense, as compared to a
normalized operating income of $0.5 million or 0.2% of revenues in the
fourth quarter of 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $9.4 million or 3.2% of revenues in the fourth
quarter of 2017, compared to $9.4 million or 3.2% of revenues in the
fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding flexible resealable pouch and
nutrition bar operations, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December
30, 2017 was $10.1 million, compared with $11.3 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2016.
During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recognized a non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of $115.0 million related to the healthy
fruit platform, as a result of lower than expected sales and operating
performance in frozen fruit since the acquisition of Sunrise Growers in
the fourth quarter of 2015, and uncertainty of future sales due to
decreased volumes with retail customers and an extended decline in
consumer consumption trends.
The Company reported a loss from continuing operations for the fourth
quarter of 2017 of $117.5 million, or $1.38 per common share, compared
to $33.5 million, or $0.41 per common share during the fourth quarter of
2016. Adjusted loss¹ from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of
2017 was $8.8 million or a loss of $0.10 per common share, compared to
$7.3 million or $0.08 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Please refer to the discussion and table below under “Non-GAAP Measures
- Adjusted Earnings/Loss”.
Fiscal 2017 Results
Revenues for fiscal 2017 were $1,279.6 million, a decrease of 5.0%
compared to $1,346.7 million in fiscal 2016. Excluding the impact on
revenues for fiscal 2017 of changes in commodity-related pricing,
foreign exchange rates, sales of flexible resealable pouch and nutrition
bar products, and the estimated impact of the recall of certain
sunflower kernel products based on shortfall against prior year volumes,
revenues in fiscal 2017 decreased by 3.3% compared with fiscal 2016.
The Global Ingredients segment generated revenues from external
customers of $550.5 million, a decrease of 4.1% compared to $574.3
million in fiscal 2016. The decrease in revenue reflected lower roasted
volumes due to reduced customer demand following the sunflower recall,
decreased commodity pricing for lower volumes of domestically and
internationally sourced specialty and organic ingredients, partially
offset by increased volumes of nuts, dried fruit, animal feed and cocoa,
as well as a favorable foreign exchange rate on euro-dominated sales and
increased volumes of domestically-sourced specialty soy and organic
feed. Excluding the impact on revenues of changes in commodity-related
pricing, foreign exchange rates, and the recall of certain sunflower
kernel products, Global Ingredients revenue decreased 1.9% in fiscal
2017, compared with fiscal 2016.
The Consumer Products segment generated revenues of $729.1 million
during fiscal 2017, a decrease of 5.6% compared to $772.4 million in
fiscal 2016. Excluding the impact of commodity-related pricing and sales
of resealable pouch and nutrition bar products, revenues in fiscal 2017
decreased by 4.5% primarily reflecting lower sales of frozen fruit
products and to a lesser extent lower volumes of aseptic beverages,
partially offset by increased sales of refrigerated beverages and fruit
snacks.
Gross profit was $145.1 million for fiscal 2017, compared to $126.0
million for fiscal 2016. As a percentage of revenues, gross profit for
fiscal 2017 was 11.3% compared to 9.4% in fiscal 2016. The gross margin
percentage for fiscal 2017 would have been approximately 11.6%,
excluding the impact of $2.6 million in costs associated with
inventories in the flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar
operations as a result of the decision to exit these product lines, $0.7
million in lost margin caused by the sunflower recall, and $0.6 million
in facility closure costs under the Value Creation Plan, as compared to
a normalized gross margin percentage of 10.9% in fiscal 2016.
Operating income¹ was $0.8 million, or 0.1% of revenues, compared to
$14.7 million, or 1.1% of revenues in fiscal 2016. The decrease in
operating on income year-over-year is primarily attributable to
increased SG&A costs mainly in support of the Value Creation Plan, as
well as a $4.4 million increase in foreign exchange losses. Operating
income would have been $27.0 million, or 2.1% of revenues excluding
$22.5 million of non-structural costs in SG&A and costs related to plant
closures, all incurred in relation to the Value Creation Plan, as well
as $0.7 million from the sunflower recall and $0.5 million in benefit
from the reversal of previously recognized share-based compensation
expense, as compared to a normalized operating income of $43.6 million
or 3.2% of revenues in fiscal 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $66.8 million or 5.2% of revenues in fiscal 2017,
compared to $81.7 million or 6.1% of revenues in fiscal 2016. Excluding
flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar operations, adjusted EBITDA
for fiscal 2017 was $72.6 million, compared with $82.9 million for
fiscal 2016.
During the fourth quarter of 2017 the Company recognized a non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of $115.0 million related to the healthy
fruit platform, and in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company recorded
a $17.5 million goodwill impairment charge associated with its sunflower
operations.
The Company reported a loss from continuing operations for fiscal 2017
of $135.3 million, or $1.66 per common share, compared to $50.6 million,
or $0.61 per common share during fiscal 2016. Adjusted loss¹ from
continuing operations in fiscal 2017 was $12.3 million or a loss of
$0.14 per common share, compared to adjusted earnings of $5.8 million or
$0.07 per common share in fiscal 2016. Please refer to the discussion
and table below under “Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Earnings/Loss”.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At December 30, 2017, SunOpta’s balance sheet reflected total assets of
$982.2 million and total debt of $462.1 million. During the fourth
quarter of 2017 cash provided by operating activities was $48.9 million,
compared to $36.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. The $12.9
million increase in cash provided by operating activities reflects
improved operational performance, as well as lower non-structural cash
costs incurred in support of the Value Creation Plan. Cash used in
investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $16.8
million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period. The increase
in cash used reflected a higher level of capital expenditures, due
mainly to growth initiatives and portfolio optimization activities.
¹ See discussion of non-GAAP measures
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta Inc. is a leading global company focused on organic,
non-genetically modified ("non-GMO") and specialty foods. SunOpta
specializes in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic and
non-GMO food products, integrated from seed through packaged products;
with a focus on strategic vertically integrated business models.
SunOpta's organic and non-GMO food operations revolve around value-added
grain, seed, fruit and vegetable based product offerings, supported by a
global sourcing and supply infrastructure.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release may be considered
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian
securities legislation, which are based on information available to us
on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of our efforts to
transform our business operations, including our Value Creation Plan;
the estimated amount and timing of EBITDA enhancements attributable to
improvements initiated or implemented to date pursuant to our Value
Creation Plan; anticipated portfolio optimization benefits including
diversification of our product portfolio, increased capacity of our
cocoa facility, margin growth as a result of our new oil processing line
and new equipment additions at our Crookston, MN facility; expected
productivity and cost improvements as a result of our food safety and
quality initiatives, roll-out of new sales and operations planning tools
and upgrade in plant leadership talent; improved revenue growth and
profitability as a result of our efforts to optimize customer and
product mix and penetration of high-potential sales channels, continued
growth in our pipeline of commercial opportunities and new sales wins;
expected business improvements resulting from our process sustainability
initiatives; and our intention to exit businesses or product lines where
we are not effectively positioned. Generally, forward-looking statements
do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically
accompanied by words such as "continued", “will”, “believe”, "expects",
“targeting”, “anticipates”, "should", "would", "plans", "becoming",
"estimated", "intend", "confident", "can", "may", "project",
"potential", "intention", "might", "predict" or other similar terms and
phrases intended to identify these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on
the date of this release and are based on estimates and assumptions made
by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of
historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments
including, but not limited to, our planned expansion initiatives,
portfolio optimization and productivity efforts, improved availability
and field prices for fruit, procurement and logistics savings, freight
lane cost reductions, yield and throughput enhancements, and labor cost
reductions, as well as other factors the Company believes are
appropriate in the circumstances including, but not limited to, general
economic conditions, continued consumer interest in health and wellness,
ability to maintain product pricing levels, current customer demand,
planned facility and operational expansions, closures and divestitures,
competitive intensity, cost rationalization, product development
initiatives, and alternative potential uses for our capital resources.
Whether actual timing and results will agree with expectations and
predications of the Company is subject to many risks and uncertainties
including, but not limited to, issues or delays in the successful
integration of the operations, systems and personnel of recently
acquired businesses with those of the Company, incurring or experiencing
unanticipated costs and/or delays or difficulties, future levels of
revenues being lower than expected, costs being higher than expected,
inability to realize synergies to the extent anticipated and conditions
affecting the frozen fruit industry generally; failure or inability to
implement portfolio changes, process improvements, go-to-market
improvements and process sustainability strategies in a timely manner;
delays or difficulties in exiting certain businesses and product lines
including the failure of purchasers to satisfy the purchase price and
inability to satisfy the conditions of closing for any such
transactions; changes in the level of capital investment; local and
global political and economic conditions; consumer spending patterns and
changes in market trends; decreases in customer demand; delayed or
unsuccessful product development efforts; potential product recalls;
working capital management; availability and pricing of raw materials
and supplies; potential covenant breaches under our credit facilities;
and other risks described from time to time under "Risk Factors" in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q (available at www.sec.gov).
Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified
by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the
actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be
realized. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or
update the forward-looking statements in this document, in other
documents, or on its website to reflect future events or circumstances,
except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
SunOpta Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the quarters and years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31,
2016
(Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Quarter ended
Year ended
December 30,
December 31,
December 30,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
$
$
$
$
Revenues
292,395
297,539
1,279,593
1,346,731
Cost of goods sold
264,124
280,496
1,134,506
1,220,779
Gross profit
28,271
17,043
145,087
125,952
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,094
26,005
127,507
98,681
Intangible asset amortization
2,766
2,810
11,195
11,282
Other expense, net
11,638
5,569
23,660
28,292
Goodwill impairment
115,000
17,540
115,000
17,540
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,268
(1,817
)
5,618
1,243
Loss from continuing operations before the following
(130,495
)
(33,064
)
(137,893
)
(31,086
)
Interest expense, net
8,684
8,527
32,504
43,275
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(139,179
)
(41,591
)
(170,397
)
(74,361
)
Recovery of income taxes
(21,780
)
(8,165
)
(35,829
)
(23,797
)
Loss from continuing operations
(117,399
)
(33,426
)
(134,568
)
(50,564
)
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(1,993
)
Gain on classification as held for sale
-
-
-
560
Recovery of income taxes
-
-
-
599
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
264
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to SunOpta Inc.
-
-
-
(570
)
Loss
(117,399
)
(33,426
)
(134,568
)
(51,134
)
Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
88
50
752
54
Loss attributable to SunOpta Inc.
(117,487
)
(33,476
)
(135,320
)
(51,188
)
SunOpta Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (continued)
For the quarters and years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31,
2016
(Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except
per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year ended
December 30,
December 31,
December 30,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
$
$
$
$
Loss per share(a)
Loss from continuing operations, less amount attributable to
non-controlling interests
(117,487
)
(33,476
)
(135,320
)
(50,618
)
Less: dividends and accretion on Series A preferred stock
(1,961
)
(1,812
)
(7,809
)
(1,812
)
Loss from continuing operations available to common shareholders
(119,448
)
(35,288
)
(143,129
)
(52,430
)
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to SunOpta Inc.
-
-
-
(570
)
Loss available to common shareholders
(119,448
)
(35,288
)
(143,129
)
(53,000
)
Basic loss per share:
- from continuing operations
(1.38
)
(0.41
)
(1.66
)
(0.61
)
- from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(0.01
)
(1.38
)
(0.41
)
(1.66
)
(0.62
)
Diluted loss per share:
- from continuing operations
(1.38
)
(0.41
)
(1.66
)
(0.61
)
- from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(0.01
)
(1.38
)
(0.41
)
(1.66
)
(0.62
)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (000s):
- Basic
86,724
85,689
86,355
85,569
- Diluted
86,724
85,689
86,355
85,569
(a)
Loss per share is computed by dividing loss available to common
shareholders by the weighted-average number of common shares
outstanding during the period. Loss available to common shareholders
is computed by adding dividends and accretion of Series A preferred
stock to loss attributable to SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
(Unaudited)
(All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,228
1,251
Accounts receivable
125,152
157,369
Inventories
354,978
368,482
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33,213
19,794
Income taxes recoverable
12,006
2,801
Total current assets
528,577
549,697
Property, plant and equipment
163,624
162,239
Goodwill
109,533
223,611
Intangible assets
172,059
183,524
Deferred income taxes
363
1,045
Other assets
8,017
9,442
Total assets
982,173
1,129,558
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
234,090
201,494
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
161,364
173,745
Customer and other deposits
4,901
2,543
Income taxes payable
1,351
5,661
Other current liabilities
818
1,016
Current portion of long-term debt
2,228
2,079
Current portion of long-term liabilities
5,300
5,500
Total current liabilities
410,052
392,038
Long-term debt
225,805
229,008
Long-term liabilities
8,352
15,354
Deferred income taxes
15,850
44,561
Total liabilities
660,059
680,961
Series A Preferred Stock
80,193
79,184
EQUITY
SunOpta Inc. shareholders’ equity
Common shares
308,899
300,426
Additional paid-in capital
28,006
25,522
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(89,291
)
53,838
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,268
)
(13,104
)
240,346
366,682
Non-controlling interests
1,575
2,731
Total equity
241,921
369,413
Total equity and liabilities
982,173
1,129,558
SunOpta Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the quarters and years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31,
2016
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Quarter ended
Year ended
December 30,
December 31,
December 30,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
$
$
$
$
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN)
Operating activities
Loss
(117,399
)
(33,426
)
(134,568
)
(51,134
)
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to SunOpta Inc.
-
-
-
(570
)
Loss from continuing operations
(117,399
)
(33,426
)
(134,568
)
(50,564
)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
8,223
8,195
32,824
34,150
Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs
1,074
1,091
2,825
11,301
Deferred income taxes
(14,559
)
(10,090
)
(27,899
)
(29,850
)
Stock-based compensation
1,576
975
5,709
4,148
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments
(156
)
717
(631
)
(547
)
Fair value of contingent consideration
84
123
371
(1,158
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
10,003
1,222
18,193
13,257
Goodwill impairment
115,000
17,540
115,000
17,540
Acquisition accounting adjustment on inventory sold
-
1,596
-
15,000
Other
55
(8
)
9
335
Changes in non-cash working capital
44,949
48,052
19,630
(12,891
)
Net cash flows from operations - continuing operations
48,850
35,987
31,463
721
Net cash flows from operations - discontinued operations
-
-
-
758
48,850
35,987
31,463
1,479
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(18,445
)
(7,757
)
(41,139
)
(22,560
)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
-
-
(1,737
)
-
Proceeds from sale of assets
1,609
254
2,385
254
Other
-
-
369
700
Net cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations
(16,836
)
(7,503
)
(40,122
)
(21,606
)
Net cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
-
-
-
1,754
(16,836
)
(7,503
)
(40,122
)
(19,852
)
Financing activities
Increase (decrease) under line of credit facilities
(26,401
)
(21,499
)
22,170
236,976
Repayment of line of credit facilities
-
-
-
(192,677
)
Borrowings under long-term debt
4,759
230,998
5,176
231,430
Repayment of long-term debt
(8,279
)
(310,475
)
(9,959
)
(322,004
)
Issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net
-
78,963
-
78,963
Payment of cash dividends on Series A Preferred Stock
(1,700
)
-
(6,691
)
-
Payment of contingent consideration
-
-
(4,330
)
(4,554
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(236
)
(7,472
)
(442
)
(13,017
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee share
purchases
353
572
5,034
1,486
Other
(100
)
294
(390
)
168
Net cash flows from financing activities - continuing operations
(31,604
)
(28,619
)
10,568
16,771
Net cash flows from financing activities - discontinued operations
-
-
-
(1,180
)
(31,604
)
(28,619
)
10,568
15,591
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in a foreign currency
(37
)
(253
)
68
52
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents in the period
373
(388
)
1,977
(2,730
)
Discontinued operations cash balance at end of period
-
-
-
1,707
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
2,855
1,639
1,251
2,274
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
3,228
1,251
3,228
1,251
SunOpta Inc.
Segmented Information
For the quarters and years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31,
2016
Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Quarter ended
Year ended
December 30,
December 31,
December 30,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
$
$
$
$
Segment revenues from external customers:
Global Ingredients
130,280
132,601
550,527
574,295
Consumer Products
162,115
164,938
729,066
772,436
Total segment revenues from external customers
292,395
297,539
1,279,593
1,346,731
Segment gross profit:
Global Ingredients
15,229
9,658
67,682
64,374
Consumer Products
13,042
7,385
77,405
61,578
Total segment gross profit
28,271
17,043
145,087
125,952
Segment operating income (loss):
Global Ingredients
3,563
2,531
21,951
26,787
Consumer Products
(4,791
)
(5,783
)
9,905
1,206
Corporate Services
(2,629
)
(6,703
)
(31,089
)
(13,247
)
Total segment operating income
(3,857
)
(9,955
)
767
14,746
Segment gross profit percentage:
Global Ingredients
11.7
%
7.3
%
12.3
%
11.2
%
Consumer Products
8.0
%
4.5
%
10.6
%
8.0
%
Total segment gross profit percentage
9.7
%
5.7
%
11.3
%
9.4
%
Segment operating income (loss) percentage:
Global Ingredients
2.7
%
1.9
%
4.0
%
4.7
%
Consumer Products
-3.0
%
-3.5
%
1.4
%
0.2
%
Total segment operating income
-1.3
%
-3.3
%
0.1
%
1.1
%
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP,
the Company provides additional information about its operating results
regarding segment operating income, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(“Adjusted EBITDA”), which are not measures in accordance with U.S.
GAAP. We believe that segment operating income, Adjusted earnings and
Adjusted EBITDA assist investors in comparing performance across
reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not
indicative of the Company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP measures
of segment operating income, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance
measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
In order to evaluate the Company’s results of operations, we use certain
other non-GAAP measures that we believe enhance an investor’s ability to
derive meaningful year-over-year comparisons and trends from the results
of operations. In particular, we evaluate the Company’s revenues on a
basis that excludes the effects of fluctuations in commodity pricing and
foreign exchange rates. In addition, we exclude specific items from the
Company’s reported results that, due to their nature or size, we do not
expect to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis. These
items are identified in the tables below. These non-GAAP measures are
presented solely to allow investors to more fully assess the Company’s
results of operations and should not considered in isolation of, or as
substitutes for an analysis of the Company’s results as reported under
U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted Earnings/Loss
When assessing our financial performance, we use an internal measure
that excludes the results of discontinued operations, as well as other
charges and gains that we believe are not reflective of normal
operations. This information is provided to allow investors to make
meaningful comparisons of the Company’s operating performance between
periods and to view the Company’s business from the same perspective as
Company management. Adjusted earnings/loss and Adjusted earnings/loss
per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S.
GAAP.
The following is a tabular presentation of Adjusted earnings/loss and
Adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share, including a reconciliation
from loss from continuing operations, which the Company believes to be
the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. In addition,
due to the exit from flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar product
lines and operations, we have prepared these tables in a columnar format
to present the effect of these operations on our consolidated results
for the current and comparative periods. We believe this presentation
assists investors in assessing the results of the operations we have
exited and the effect of those operations on our financial performance.
Excluding flexible
Flexible
resealable pouch
resealable pouch
and nutrition bar
and nutrition bar
Consolidated
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Share
Share
Share
For the quarters ended
$
$
$
$
$
$
December 30, 2017
Loss from continuing operations
(110,403
)
(6,996
)
(117,399
)
Less: earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
(88
)
-
(88
)
Less: dividends and accretion of Series A Preferred Stock
(1,961
)
-
(1,961
)
Loss from continuing operations available to common shareholders
(112,452
)
(1.30
)
(6,996
)
(0.08
)
(119,448
)
(1.38
)
Adjusted for:
Goodwill impairment(a)
115,000
-
115,000
Costs related to the Value Creation Plan(b)
4,139
10,546
14,685
Reversal of stock-based compensation (c)
(546
)
-
(546
)
Other(d)
276
-
276
Net income tax effect(e)
(5,772
)
(4,113
)
(9,885
)
Change in unrecognized tax benefits(f)
(452
)
-
(452
)
Impact of change in enacted U.S. corporate tax rates(g)
(8,437
)
-
(8,437
)
Adjusted loss
(8,244
)
(0.10
)
(563
)
(0.01
)
(8,807
)
(0.10
)
December 31, 2016
Loss from continuing operations
(32,187
)
(1,239
)
(33,426
)
Add: loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(50
)
-
(50
)
Less: dividends and accretion of Series A Preferred Stock
(1,812
)
-
(1,812
)
Loss from continuing operations available to common shareholders
(34,049
)
(0.40
)
(1,239
)
(0.01
)
(35,288
)
(0.41
)
Adjusted for:
Goodwill impairment(h)
17,540
-
17,540
Costs related to Value Creation Plan(i)
7,543
-
7,543
Inventory reserves and liquidation sales to de-risk positions(j)
3,428
-
3,428
Product withdrawal and recall costs(k)
3,013
-
3,013
Costs related to business acquisitions(l)
1,871
-
1,871
Other(m)
443
-
443
Net income tax effect on adjusted earnings(e)
(5,840
)
-
(5,840
)
Adjusted loss
(6,051
)
(0.07
)
(1,239
)
(0.01
)
(7,290
)
(0.08
)
(a)
Reflects the impairment of goodwill associated with the Healthy
Fruit reporting unit of the Consumer Products operating segment.
(b)
Reflects inventory write-downs and facility closure costs of $1.3
million recorded in cost of goods sold; consulting fees, temporary
labor, employee recruitment, relocation and retention costs, and bad
debt reserves of $2.1 million recorded in SG&A and asset impairment
charges and employee termination costs of $11.4 million recorded in
other expense.
(c)
Reflects the reversal to SG&A expenses of previously recognized
stock-based compensation related to performance share units granted
to certain employees as the performance conditions were not achieved.
(d)
Other included fair value adjustments related to contingent
consideration arrangements; severance costs unrelated to the Value
Creation Plan; and gain/loss on the sale of assets, which were
recorded in other expense.
(e)
Reflects the tax effect of the preceding adjustments to earnings and
reflects an overall estimated annual effective tax rate of
approximately 30% on adjusted earnings before tax.
(f)
Reflects the realization of previously unrecognized tax benefits,
due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
(g)
Reflects the remeasurement of deferred tax balances to reflect new
U.S. corporate tax rates enacted in December 2017.
(h)
Reflects the impairment of goodwill associated with the Sunflower
reporting unit of the Raw Material Sourcing and Supply operating
segment.
(i)
Reflects legal and other professional advisory costs associated with
the strategic review and execution of the Value Creation Plan of
$3.6 million, which were recorded in SG&A expenses; and asset
impairment charges and employee termination costs of $4.0 million
recorded in other expense.
(j)
Reflects aging reserves and low margin sales to reduce inventory
exposures mainly related to certain grain varieties that we exited,
which were recorded in cost of goods sold.
(k)
Reflects costs of $2.3 million for the withdrawal of certain
consumer-packaged products for quality-related issues and the
sunflower recall, of which $1.2 million was recorded in cost of
goods sold and $1.1 million was recorded in other expense. Also
reflects a $0.7 million adjustment for the estimated lost gross
profit caused by the sunflower recall, which reflects a shortfall in
revenues against anticipated volumes of approximately $3.4 million,
less associated cost of goods sold of approximately $2.7 million.
(l)
Reflects costs related to the acquisition of Sunrise Growers (the
“Sunrise Acquisition”), including an acquisition accounting
adjustment related to Sunrise’s inventory sold during the quarter of
$1.6 million, which was recorded in cost of goods sold; and $0.3
million of debt issuance costs, which was recorded in interest
expense.
(m)
Other includes fair value adjustments related to contingent
consideration arrangements and gain/loss on sale of assets, which
were recorded in other expense.
Excluding flexible
Flexible
resealable pouch
resealable pouch
and nutrition bar
and nutrition bar
Consolidated
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Share
Share
Share
For the years ended
$
$
$
$
$
$
December 30, 2017
Loss from continuing operations
(119,707
)
(14,861
)
(134,568
)
Less: earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
(752
)
-
(752
)
Less: dividends and accretion of Series A Preferred Stock
(7,809
)
-
(7,809
)
Loss from continuing operations available to common shareholders
(128,268
)
(1.49
)
(14,861
)
(0.17
)
(143,129
)
(1.66
)
Adjusted for:
Goodwill impairment(a)
115,000
-
115,000
Costs related to the Value Creation Plan(b)
32,160
17,752
49,912
Product withdrawal and recall costs(c)
1,142
-
1,142
Recovery of legal settlement(d)
(1,024
)
-
(1,024
)
Reversal of stock-based compensation (e)
(546
)
-
(546
)
Other(f)
442
-
442
Net income tax effect(g)
(18,332
)
(6,923
)
(25,255
)
Change in unrecognized tax benefits(h)
(452
)
-
(452
)
Impact of change in enacted U.S. corporate tax rates(i)
(8,437
)
-
(8,437
)
Adjusted loss
(8,315
)
(0.10
)
(4,032
)
(0.05
)
(12,347
)
(0.14
)
December 31, 2016
Loss from continuing operations
(49,288
)
(1,276
)
(50,564
)
Less: earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
(54
)
-
(54
)
Less: dividends and accretion of Series A Preferred Stock
(1,812
)
-
(1,812
)
Loss from continuing operations available to common shareholders
(51,154
)
(0.60
)
(1,276
)
(0.01
)
(52,430
)
(0.61
)
Adjusted for:
Costs related to business acquisitions(j)
27,802
-
27,802
Costs related to the Value Creation Plan(k)
18,326
-
18,326
Goodwill impairment(l)
17,540
-
17,540
Legal settlement and litigation-related legal fees(m)
10,850
-
10,850
Product withdrawal and recall costs(n)
5,693
-
5,693
Inventory reserves and liquidation sales to de-risk positions (o)
3,428
-
3,428
Plant start-up costs(p)
1,565
-
1,565
Write-off of debt issuance costs(q)
215
-
215
Other(r)
1,642
-
1,642
Gain on settlement of contingent consideration(s)
(1,715
)
-
(1,715
)
Net income tax effect(g)
(25,825
)
-
(25,825
)
Change in unrecognized tax benefits(h)
(1,268
)
-
(1,268
)
Adjusted earnings (loss)
7,099
0.08
(1,276
)
(0.01
)
5,823
0.07
(a)
Reflects the impairment of goodwill associated with the Healthy
Fruit reporting unit of the Consumer Products operating segment.
(b)
Reflects inventory write-downs and facility closure costs of $3.2
million recorded in cost of goods sold; consulting fees, temporary
labor, employee recruitment, relocation and retention costs, and bad
debt reserves of $22.9 million recorded in SG&A expenses; and asset
impairment charges and employee termination costs of $23.8 million
recorded in other expense.
(c)
Reflects costs related to the recall of certain sunflower kernel
products, including a $0.7 million adjustment for the estimated lost
gross profit in the first quarter of 2017 caused by the sunflower
recall, which reflected a shortfall in revenues against prior year
volumes of approximately $3.3 million, less associated cost of goods
sold of approximately $2.6 million; and $0.4 million of product
withdrawal costs not eligible for reimbursement under our insurance
policies, which were recorded in other expense.
(d)
Reflects a recovery on the early extinguishment of a rebate
obligation that arose from the prior settlement of a flexible
resealable pouch product recall dispute with a customer (see (m)
below), which was recorded in other income.
(e)
Reflects the reversal to SG&A expenses of previously recognized
stock-based compensation related to performance share units granted
to certain employees as the performance conditions were not achieved.
(f)
Other included fair value adjustments related to contingent
consideration arrangements; severance costs unrelated to the Value
Creation Plan; and gain/loss on the sale of assets, which were
recorded in other expense.
(g)
Reflects the tax effect of the preceding adjustments to earnings and
reflects an overall estimated annual effective tax rate of
approximately 30% on adjusted earnings before tax.
(h)
Reflects the realization of previously unrecognized tax benefits,
due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
(i)
Reflects the remeasurement of deferred tax balances to reflect new
U.S. corporate tax rates enacted in December 2017.
(j)
Reflects costs related to the Sunrise Acquisition, including an
acquisition accounting adjustment related to Sunrise’s inventory
sold during the year of $15.0 million, which was recorded in cost of
goods sold; the amortization and expense of debt issuance costs
incurred in connection with the initial financing related to the
Sunrise Acquisition of $10.4 million, which were recorded in
interest expense; and $2.4 million of integration costs related to
the closure and consolidation of our frozen fruit processing
facilities following the Sunrise Acquisition, which were recorded in
cost of goods sold and other expense.
(k)
Reflects legal and other professional advisory costs associated with
the strategic review and execution of the Value Creation Plan of
$4.0 million, which were recorded in SG&A expenses; and asset
impairment charges and employee termination costs of $14.3 million
recorded in other expense.
(l)
Reflects the impairment of goodwill associated with the Sunflower
reporting unit of the Raw Material Sourcing and Supply operating
segment.
(m)
Reflects a charge of $9.0 million for the settlement of a flexible
resealable pouch product recall dispute with a customer, which was
recorded in other expense, and associated legal costs, which were
recorded in SG&A expenses. The settlement amount included up to $4.0
million in rebates payable to the customer over a four-year period.
(n)
Reflects costs of $4.0 million for the withdrawal of certain
consumer-packaged products for quality-related issues and the
sunflower recall, of which $1.2 million was recorded in cost of
goods sold and $2.8 million was recorded in other expense. Also
reflects a $1.7 million adjustment for the estimated lost gross
profit caused by the sunflower recall, which reflects a shortfall in
revenues against anticipated volumes of approximately $9.8 million,
less associated cost of goods sold of approximately $8.1 million.
(o)
Reflects aging reserves and low margin sales to reduce inventory
exposures mainly related to certain grain varieties that the Company
exited, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.
(p)
Plant start-up costs relate to the ramp-up of production at our
Allentown, Pennsylvania, facility following the completion of the
addition of aseptic beverage processing and filling capabilities in
the fourth quarter of 2015, which were recorded in cost of goods
sold. These start-up costs reflected the negative gross profit
reported by the facility as the facility ramped up to break-even
production levels.
(q)
Reflects the write-off to interest expense of $0.2 million of
remaining unamortized debt issuance costs related to our former
North American credit facilities, which were replaced by a global
asset-based credit facility in February 2016.
(r)
Other includes severance costs of $0.9 million unrelated to the
Value Creation Plan, and fair value adjustments related to
contingent consideration arrangements of $0.6 million, which were
recorded in other expense.
(s)
Reflects a gain on settlement of the contingent consideration
obligation related to the acquisition of Niagara Natural, which was
recorded in other income.
Segment Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines segment operating income/loss as “earnings/loss from
continuing operations before the following” excluding the impact of
other income/expense items and goodwill impairments, and Adjusted EBITDA
as segment operating income/loss plus depreciation, amortization,
non-cash stock-based compensation, and other unusual items that affect
the comparability of operating performance as identified in the
determination of Adjusted earnings. The following is a tabular
presentation of segment operating income/loss and Adjusted EBITDA,
including a reconciliation to loss from continuing operations, which the
Company believes to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial
measure. In addition, as with “Adjusted earnings/loss” presented above,
we have prepared these tables in a columnar format to present the effect
of flexible resealable pouch and nutrition bar operations on our
consolidated results for the current and comparative periods. We believe
this presentation assists investors in assessing the results of the
operations we have exited and the effect of those operations on our
financial performance.
Excluding flexible
Flexible
resealable pouch
resealable pouch
and nutrition bar
and nutrition bar
Consolidated
For the quarters ended
$
$
$
December 30, 2017
Loss from continuing operations
(110,403
)
(6,996
)
(117,399
)
Recovery of income taxes
(17,307
)
(4,473
)
(21,780
)
Interest expense, net
8,684
-
8,684
Other expense, net
2,744
8,894
11,638
Goodwill impairment
115,000
-
115,000
Total segment operating loss
(1,282
)
(2,575
)
(3,857
)
Depreciation and amortization
8,043
180
8,223
Stock-based compensation(a)
1,695
-
1,695
Costs related to Value Creation Plan(b)
1,671
1,652
3,323
Adjusted EBITDA
10,127
(743
)
9,384
December 31, 2016
Loss from continuing operations
(32,187
)
(1,239
)
(33,426
)
Recovery of income taxes
(7,373
)
(792
)
(8,165
)
Interest expense, net
8,527
-
8,527
Other expense, net
5,569
-
5,569
Goodwill impairment
17,540
-
17,540
Total segment operating loss
(7,924
)
(2,031
)
(9,955
)
Depreciation and amortization
8,020
175
8,195
Stock-based compensation(a)
712
-
712
Costs related to Value Creation Plan(b)
3,558
-
3,558
Inventory reserves and liquidation sales to de-risk positions(c)
3,428
-
3,428
Product withdrawal and recall costs(d)
1,872
-
1,872
Costs related to business acquisitions(e)
1,596
-
1,596
Adjusted EBITDA
11,262
(1,856
)
9,406
(a)
For 2017, stock-based compensation of $1.7 million was recorded in
SG&A expenses, and the reversal of $0.1 million of previously
recognized stock-based compensation, related to forfeited awards of
employees that were terminated in connection with the Value Creation
Plan, was recognized in other expense. For 2016, stock-based
compensation of $0.7 million was recorded in SG&A expenses.
(b)
For 2017, reflects inventory write-downs and facility closure costs
of $1.3 million recorded in cost of goods sold, and consulting fees,
temporary labor, employee recruitment, relocation and retention
costs, and bad debt reserves of $2.1 million recorded in SG&A
expenses. For 2016, reflects legal and other professional advisory
costs of $3.6 million recorded in SG&A expenses.
(c)
Reflects aging reserves and low margin sales to reduce inventory
exposures mainly related to certain grain varieties that the Company
exited, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.
(d)
Reflects costs of $1.2 million for the withdrawal of certain
consumer-packaged products for quality-related issues, which was
recorded in cost of goods and the estimated lost gross profit caused
by the sunflower recall of $0.7 million, which reflected a shortfall
in revenues against anticipated volumes of approximately $3.4
million, less associated cost of goods sold of approximately $2.7
million.
(e)
Reflects costs related to the acquisition accounting adjustment
related to Sunrise’s inventory sold in 2016 of $1.6 million, which
was recorded in cost of goods sold.
Excluding flexible
Flexible
resealable pouch
resealable pouch
and nutrition bar
and nutrition bar
Consolidated
For the years ended
$
$
$
December 30, 2017
Loss from continuing operations
(119,707
)
(14,861
)
(134,568
)
Recovery of income taxes
(26,328
)
(9,501
)
(35,829
)
Interest expense, net
32,504
-
32,504
Other expense, net
8,847
14,813
23,660
Goodwill impairment
115,000
-
115,000
Total segment operating income (loss)
10,316
(9,549
)
767
Depreciation and amortization
31,994
830
32,824
Stock-based compensation(a)
6,395
-
6,395
Costs related to Value Creation Plan(b)
23,144
2,939
26,083
Product withdrawal and recall costs(c)
729
-
729
Adjusted EBITDA
72,578
(5,780
)
66,798
December 31, 2016
Loss from continuing operations
(49,288
)
(1,276
)
(50,564
)
Recovery of income taxes
(22,981
)
(816
)
(23,797
)
Interest expense, net
43,275
-
43,275
Other expense, net
28,292
-
28,292
Goodwill impairment
17,540
-
17,540
Total segment operating income (loss)
16,838
(2,092
)
14,746
Depreciation and amortization
33,320
830
34,150
Stock-based compensation(a)
3,885
-
3,885
Costs related to business acquisitions(d)
15,150
-
15,150
Costs related to Value Creation Plan(b)
4,041
-
4,041
Inventory reserves and liquidation sales to de-risk positions(e)
3,428
-
3,428
Product withdrawal and recall costs(c)
2,855
-
2,855
Litigation-related legal fees(f)
1,850
-
1,850
Plant start-up costs(g)
1,565
-
1,565
Adjusted EBITDA
82,932
(1,262
)
81,670
(a)
For 2017, stock-based compensation of $6.4 million was recorded in
SG&A expenses, and the reversal of $0.7 million of previously
recognized stock-based compensation, related to forfeited awards of
employees that were terminated in connection with the Value Creation
Plan, was recognized in other expense. For 2016, stock-based
compensation of $3.9 million was recorded in SG&A expenses.
(b)
For 2017, reflects inventory write-downs and facility closure costs
of $3.2 million recorded in cost of goods sold, and consulting fees,
temporary labor, employee recruitment, relocation and retention
costs, and bad debt reserves of $22.9 million recorded in SG&A
expenses. For 2016, reflects legal and other professional advisory
costs of $4.0 million recorded in SG&A expenses.
(c)
For 2017, reflects the estimated lost gross profit caused by the
recall of certain sunflower kernel products of $0.7 million, which
reflected the shortfall in revenues in the first quarter of 2017
against first quarter 2016 volumes of approximately $3.3 million,
less associated cost of goods sold of approximately $2.6 million.
For 2016, reflects costs of $1.2 million for the withdrawal of
certain consumer-packaged products for quality-related issues, which
was recorded in cost of goods and the estimated lost gross profit
caused by the sunflower recall of $1.7 million, which reflected a
shortfall in revenues against anticipated volumes of approximately
$9.8 million, less associated cost of goods sold of approximately
$8.1 million.
(d)
Reflects costs related to the acquisition accounting adjustment
related to Sunrise’s inventory sold in 2016 of $15.0 million, and
the integration costs related to the closure and consolidation of
our frozen fruit processing operations following the Sunrise
Acquisition of $0.2 million, which were recorded in cost of goods
sold.
(e)
Reflects aging reserves and low margin sales to reduce inventory
exposures mainly related to certain grain varieties that the Company
exited, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.
(f)
Reflects legal costs related to the settlement of the flexible
resealable pouch product recall dispute with a customer, which were
recorded in SG&A expenses.
(g)
Reflects the negative gross profit reported by the Allentown
facility as the facility ramped up to break-even production levels.