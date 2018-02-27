Log in
SUNOPTA, INC. (SOY)
SunOpta, Inc. : Sunopta Inc. to Host Earnings Call

02/27/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Sunopta Inc. NASDAQ: STKL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22869

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 279 M
EBIT 2017 33,1 M
Net income 2017 -28,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 55,74
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,45x
Capitalization 582 M
Chart SUNOPTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | SOY | CA8676EP1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Colo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Robert McKeracher CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Katrina Lovas Houde Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNOPTA, INC.-14.86%582
NESTLÉ-9.59%254 050
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-11.24%84 976
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.22%66 588
DANONE-5.90%55 646
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS-6.21%30 136
