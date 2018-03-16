Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SunPower Corporation    SPWR

SUNPOWER CORPORATION (SPWR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SunPower seeks tariff waiver, cites plan for U.S. expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 09:46pm CET
FILE PHOTO: SunPower Corporation Chief Executive Werner looks on during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City

(Reuters) - SunPower Corp (>> SunPower Corporation) on Friday asked the Trump administration to exempt a segment of its solar panel imports from new tariffs, saying the move would allow it to reverse proposed investment cuts and ease plans to expand U.S. panel manufacturing.

(Reuters) - SunPower Corp (>> SunPower Corporation) on Friday asked the Trump administration to exempt a segment of its solar panel imports from new tariffs, saying the move would allow it to reverse proposed investment cuts and ease plans to expand U.S. panel manufacturing.

The request by SunPower, which is majority owned by France's Total, marks the first attempt by a major U.S. solar company to sidestep a controversial 30 percent levy on imported panels announced by President Donald Trump in January.

Trump had said the tariff would boost U.S. manufacturing, but many in the industry have warned of higher costs and thousands of layoffs in the much-bigger installation end of the solar industry.

"We understand the administration's goals," SunPower Chief Executive Tom Werner said in an interview. "We think we can contribute positively to those objectives."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It could not determined which other companies had filed such requests with the U.S. Trade Representative by the deadline on Friday.

SunPower's request covers only its imported premium, high-efficiency panels, and not the less efficient and cheaper "P-series" panels which dominate the market, Werner said.

San Jose, California-based SunPower manufactures most of its panels in the Philippines and Mexico.

Werner said an exemption would allow SunPower to "materially" reverse a decision made immediately after the tariff announcement in January to cancel a $20 million investment in its next-generation cell technology that would have created hundreds of jobs in California and Texas . SunPower last month said the tariff would force it to cut 150 to 250 non-manufacturing jobs.

The cheaper P-series panels could be made at a new U.S. facility that the company would build, probably in the Southwest, Werner said, noting that SunPower was in the process of narrowing down its options to two locations.

"This is not hypothetical. We're ready to make this happen," he said, adding that an exemption for premium panel imports would "facilitate" this plan.

A big investment in solar panel manufacturing as a result of the tariff would mark a win for the Trump administration, but so far the industry remains focused on the fate of the installation business, which employs tens of thousands of people.

Only China's JinkoSolar has said it plans to build a U.S. manufacturing facility, and SolarWorld, one of the panel producers behind the trade case that resulted in the tariffs, has said it will hire 200 employees this year.

Suniva, the bankrupt company that first petitioned the administration in April to impose tariffs, has not publicly outlined its plans.

The exemption request will undergo a 30-day comment period before the U.S. Trade Representative makes a decision.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)

By Nichola Groom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 4.43% 19.35 Delayed Quote.-22.95%
SOLARWORLD AG 2.27% 0.541 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
TOTAL 1.88% 47.78 Real-time Quote.1.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNPOWER CORPORATION
09:46pSunPower seeks tariff waiver, cites plan for U.S. expansion
RE
03/13Ekso Bionics Announces Executive Leadership Changes; Jack Peurach, co-founder..
AQ
03/12SunPower Corp. - New 10-Megawatt SunPower Solar Plant Generating Power for OG..
AQ
03/10SunPower completes 10MW solar plant for OG&E in Oklahoma
AQ
03/09Are Solar Stocks in Free Fall Post-Trump's 30% Tariff Slam?
AQ
03/09TESLA : accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down
RE
03/07SUNPOWER : Green Street Snags SunPower PV Projects in NY
AQ
03/06SUNPOWER : Vice President Investor Relations Bob Okunski to Speak at Raymond Jam..
PR
03/06SUNPOWER : Green Street Power Partners rapidly expands portfolio, acquiring seve..
AQ
03/05SUNPOWER : With Helix Storage SunPower Maximizes Value of Solar and Storage for ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:25pFirst Solar, SolarEdge among top solar stock picks at UBS 
03/15Slowdown in the U.S. solar industry 
02/19Solar PV Plus Batteries A Game Changer In The Switch To Renewable Energy? 
02/16BLOOMBERG : China flooded U.S. with solar panels before Trump's tariffs 
02/15PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/15/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 085 M
EBIT 2018 -114 M
Net income 2018 -126 M
Debt 2018 827 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 1 005 M
Chart SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SunPower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | SPWR | US8676524064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,89 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Werner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William P. Mulligan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Charles D. Boynton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick H. Wood Lead Independent Director
Thomas R. McDaniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-16.61%1 006
FIRST SOLAR, INC.2.96%7 222
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.-15.71%2 847
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC45.81%2 325
SHANGHAI AERO AUTO ELECTROMECHANICAL-21.08%1 361
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.-6.64%933
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.