SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP (SRCG)

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP (SRCG)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 05:31:02 pm
87.7 CHF   -1.07%
06:50aDominik Rubli to leave Sunrise
TE
06:46aSUNRISE COMMUNI : Dominik Rubli to leave Sunrise
AQ
06/08Sunrise announces comprehensive refinancing
TE
News 
Dominik Rubli to leave Sunrise

Dominik Rubli to leave Sunrise

07/31/2018 | 06:50am CEST

Media Release

Zurich, 31 July 2018, 6.45 am CET

Dominik Rubli to leave Sunrise

Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise) has announced that Dominik Rubli, Chief Administrative Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges.

"Dominik successfully supported the transformation of Sunrise to become the leading challenger in Switzerland through his legal, regulatory and corporate governance work over the last decade. He shaped the framework for key strategic partnerships and innovative products. Dominik also successfully prepared Sunrise to become a listed company and to achieve the best corporate governance ranking in the Swiss telecommunications sector. Together with the Board of Directors and the Executive Leadership Team, I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication", commented Olaf Swantee, CEO.

Dominik Rubli joined Sunrise in 2006, became General Counsel and Secretary of the Board in 2010 and has been Chief Administrative Officer since May 2016. His resignation from the Executive Leadership Team will be effective as of 31 August 2018.

Until a successor is appointed, Patrick Alain Meier, Director Legal, will lead the position on an interim basis. Patrick joined Sunrise in September 2011 as Legal Counsel and has been leading the Legal Department since October 2015. Prior joining Sunrise, Patrick worked at Novartis Pharma AG, the Basel Institute on Governance and FBT Attorneys-at-Law. Patrick holds a Bachelor and Master of Law of the University of Fribourg and the bar of the Canton of Vaud.

Sunrise Communications AG

Corporate Communications

P.O. Box

CH-8050 Zurich

[email protected]

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: +41 800 333 000

Outside Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 869 M
EBIT 2018 164 M
Net income 2018 85,9 M
Debt 2018 1 202 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 45,62
P/E ratio 2019 43,52
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 3 927 M
Chart SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Communications Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 90,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anton Joseph Kurer Chairman
André Krause Chief Financial Officer
Elmar Grasser Chief Technology Officer
Jens Jesper Ovesen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP-0.39%3 948
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.83%211 470
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.10%96 599
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.16%76 970
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 292
TELEFONICA-5.11%46 182
