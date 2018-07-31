Dominik Rubli to leave Sunrise

Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise) has announced that Dominik Rubli, Chief Administrative Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges.

"Dominik successfully supported the transformation of Sunrise to become the leading challenger in Switzerland through his legal, regulatory and corporate governance work over the last decade. He shaped the framework for key strategic partnerships and innovative products. Dominik also successfully prepared Sunrise to become a listed company and to achieve the best corporate governance ranking in the Swiss telecommunications sector. Together with the Board of Directors and the Executive Leadership Team, I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication", commented Olaf Swantee, CEO.

Dominik Rubli joined Sunrise in 2006, became General Counsel and Secretary of the Board in 2010 and has been Chief Administrative Officer since May 2016. His resignation from the Executive Leadership Team will be effective as of 31 August 2018.

Until a successor is appointed, Patrick Alain Meier, Director Legal, will lead the position on an interim basis. Patrick joined Sunrise in September 2011 as Legal Counsel and has been leading the Legal Department since October 2015. Prior joining Sunrise, Patrick worked at Novartis Pharma AG, the Basel Institute on Governance and FBT Attorneys-at-Law. Patrick holds a Bachelor and Master of Law of the University of Fribourg and the bar of the Canton of Vaud.