Karin Schmidt to leave Sunrise

Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise) has announced that Karin Schmidt, Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges.

"Karin has successfully supported Sunrise as a modern, people-oriented top employer in the Swiss telecommunications market. We have achieved this position thanks to a vibrant corporate culture based on new brand values and an even stronger focus on employee engagement and development - including the highest proportion of trainees of all the telecommunications providers - among other things. Together with the Board of Directors and the Executive Leadership Team, I would like to thank her for her commitment and dedication", commented Olaf Swantee, CEO.

Karin Schmidt joined Sunrise in 2013 as Head of HR Operations Commercial/Finance, and has been Chief Human Resources Officer since May 2016. Her resignation from the Executive Leadership Team will be effective as of 24 March 2018.

Until a successor is appointed, the position will be led on an interim basis by Françoise Clemes, Chief Services Officer at Sunrise. Prior to joining Sunrise in 2016, Françoise was Chief of HR and Chief of Customer Services for the UK mobile operator EE.