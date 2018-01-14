Sunshine Oilsands : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is committed to providing our investors and the public with timely and accurate information regarding our business and operating activies.

Hong Kong (January 14, 2018) and Calgary, Alberta (January 14, 2018) - The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the 'Corporation' or 'Sunshine') (HKEX: 2012) is pleased to announce the following:

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr. Qiping Men ('Mr. Men'), currently an executive Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation with retrospective effect from January 1, 2018 (Hong Kong time).

Mr. Men, aged 53, was appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation on September 1, 2017. He had been serving in the capacity of Interim Chief Financial Officer since July 21, 2014 and became the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation on December 18, 2015. Mr. Men was further appointed as an executive Director of the Corporation on June 30, 2016. On October 20, 2016, he was appointed as President and Chief Operations Officer of the Corporation. Prior to joining Sunshine, Mr. Men was the Vice President of Goldenkey Oil Inc., a private oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. Prior thereto, Mr. Men was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of each of Anterra Energy Inc. and Sahara Energy Ltd., both of which are publicly traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange.

Mr. Men has a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering, is a Professional Engineer and an APEGA member. He has an MBA from Dalian University of Technology, as well as a Canadian CPA designation. He is also a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta with a public accountant designation.

ABOUT SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Qiping Men

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (1) 403 984-5142

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the plans and expectations of the Corporation. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as 'estimate', 'forecast', 'expect', 'project', 'plan', 'target', 'vision', 'goal', 'outlook', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'potential', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to the Corporation, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.