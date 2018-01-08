Log in
SUNSTONE METALS LTD (STM)
Report
Sunstone Metals : Results of Meeting

01/08/2018 | 05:19am CET

8 JANUARY 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we provide the following details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each Resolution considered by members at the General Meeting of Sunstone Metals Ltd held on Monday 8 January 2018.

1) Ratification of prior issue of placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

2) Ratification of prior issue of placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

3) Approval for issue of Placement Shares to Director - Mr Malcolm Norris

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

4) Approval for issue of Placement Shares to Director - Mr Graham Ascough

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

222,068,211 (96.25%)

296,009 (0.13%)

6,777,673

8,342,724 (3.62%)

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

222,066,411 (96.25%)

297,809 (0.13%)

6,777,673

8,342,724 (3.62%)

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

363,240,103 (96.73%)

1,235,313 (0.33%)

0

11,028,817 (2.94%)

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

363,827,431 (96.74%)

1,235,313 (0.33%)

0

11,028,817 (2.93%)

5) Approval for issue of Placement Shares to Director - Mr Stephen Stroud

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

372,702,048 (96.82%)

1,235,313 (0.32%)

0

11,028,817 (2.86%)

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

6) Approval for issue of Placement Shares to Director - Mr Crispin Henderson

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

369,798,954 (96.79%)

1,235,313 (0.32%)

0

11,028,817 (2.89%)

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

7) Approval to issue up to 26,000,000 new Shares

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

283,130,311 (96.09%)

533,309 (0.18%)

0

10,978,817 (3.73%)

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

Gavin Leicht

Company Secretary Sunstone Metals Ltd

For further information please visit www.sunstonemetals.com.au

Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 04:19:10 UTC.

