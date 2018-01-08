Sunstone Metals : Results of Meeting

8 JANUARY 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we provide the following details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each Resolution considered by members at the General Meeting of Sunstone Metals Ltd held on Monday 8 January 2018.

1) Ratification of prior issue of placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

2) Ratification of prior issue of placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

3) Approval for issue of Placement Shares to Director - Mr Malcolm Norris

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

4) Approval for issue of Placement Shares to Director - Mr Graham Ascough

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.