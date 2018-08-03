Log in
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD
Suntory Beverage & Food : Products Limited Haruna Plant strengthens PET bottle production facilities

08/03/2018

Suntory Products Limited (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Noboru Ito; 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of SBF), a group company of Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (SBF) (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Saburo Kogo), will strengthen production facilities for PET bottle products using aseptic packaging at its Haruna Plant (Shibukawa-shi, Gunma). Work will begin in the winter of 2018, with the goal of making each of the new lines operational in the spring 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Consumer needs have been diversifying recently due to increased health-consciousness and changing work styles, leading to growth in the water, coffee, and tea categories. This year we are pursuing aggressive brand investments that place even greater emphasis on Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, and products in the sugar-free tea category such as Iyemon and Suntory Oolong Tea, as our mainstay products (see Release No. SBF0614). The new lines strengthen production facilities to ensure stable mid-term supply, especially of rapidly growing products such as barley tea and PET bottle coffee.

- Details -

Production Facility Investment Summary for Suntory Products Limited Haruna Plant

Facility specifications and changes to number of lines Aseptic packaging lines for PET bottle production
No change to number of lines
(1. Existing can line will be converted to small-size PET line used for both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages
2. Existing large-size PET line will be upgraded to handle both large and small sizes)
Work start (planned) Winter 2018
Work end/facility operational (planned) Line 1: Spring 2020
Line 2: Spring 2021
Annual PET bottle beverage production capacity Approx. 34 million cases
(Approx. 10 million case increase)
Main production products GREEN DAKARA Yasashii Mugicha
Craft BOSS
Suntory Green Tea Iyemon
Suntory Oolong Tea, and others

▼ Plant Location: 200 Handa, Shibukawa-shi, Gunma 377-0004

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:20:04 UTC
