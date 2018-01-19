SunTrust Banks : Announces Chief Information Officer Retirement, Appointment

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) today announced that Anil Cheriyan will retire as chief information officer effective March 31, 2018, following a 36-year career in management consulting and information technology.

Scott Case will succeed Cheriyan as CIO, reporting to SunTrust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers and assuming responsibility for the company's Enterprise Information Services unit. To ensure a smooth transition, Case will begin the CIO role effective February 5, 2018.

"Anil Cheriyan was instrumental in improving the business alignment and effectiveness of our technology, particularly in advancing our digital platform and cloud strategy," said Rogers. "Scott Case brings in-depth knowledge of our company and industry to the CIO role. He served as SunTrust chief technology officer for our Consumer business and developed an agile framework to better serve our clients."

Anil Cheriyan joined SunTrust in April 2012. Previously, he was senior partner at IBM Global Business Services, where he served financial services industry clients and led business systems transformation, technology and process re-engineering initiatives. Before joining IBM in 2002, he was a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting; a senior consultant with Electronic Data Systems (EDS); and an information services manager for TVS Clayton, Ltd. Cheriyan holds master of science and master of philosophy degrees in management as well as a bachelor of science in electronic and electrical engineering from Imperial College in London.

Scott Case has 25 years of experience in financial services leading transformational change and delivering innovative solutions. He served in senior technology executive positions with Bank of America for 15 years prior to joining SunTrust in April 2015. He recently was named CIO for Ciox Health in October 2017, but will return to the financial services industry with this appointment. Case is on the board of TechBridge, Inc. He holds a bachelor's degree in management science from the State University of New York at Geneseo and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of December 31, 2017, SunTrust had total assets of $206 billion and total deposits of $161 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Join the movement at onUp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suntrust-announces-chief-information-officer-retirement-appointment-300585223.html

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.