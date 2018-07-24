Sunway International : ANNOUNCEMENT INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 新 威 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 58)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Sunway International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company announces that on 24 July 2018, officers of the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong (the ''ICAC'') visited the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong to execute a search warrant (the ''Warrant''), which required the Company to provide certain information in relation to a very substantial acquisition involving Joint Expert Global Limited and its subsidiaries which was completed in 2014 (the ''Acquisition''). Details of the Acquisition are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 30 January 2014, 21 February 2014, 10 March 2014, 31 March 2014 and 2 May 2014 and the circular of the Company dated 31 March 2014, respectively. The Board is informed that Mr. Leung Chi Fai, an executive director and the Company Secretary of the Company was arrested by the ICAC and is currently assisting in the ICAC investigation.

During the visit of the ICAC, among other things, certain accounting, statutory and computer records of the Company and documentation in relation to the Acquisition were seized by the ICAC.

According to the Warrant, the ICAC investigation relates to an alleged offence or offence(s) under Section 9(1) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (Chapter 201 of the Laws of Hong Kong). As far as the Board is aware, save as disclosed above, none of the member of the Group or its employees is a subject of the ICAC investigation, and no charge has been laid by the ICAC against Mr. Leung Chi Fai. The Company will monitor this matter and take legal advice as appropriate, and will proactively assist the ICAC with the ICAC investigation.

The Board believes that, as at the date of this announcement, the ICAC investigation will not have any material adverse effect on the Group and the business and operations of the Group remain normal. Save as disclosed above, the Board is currently not aware of any other material information relating to the ICAC investigation.

Since the ICAC investigation is still on-going, the Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate pursuant to the requirements under the Listing Rules.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 July 2018 pending the release of the this announcement. Application has been made to the Stock Exchange to resume trading of the Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 July 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

Sunway International Holdings Limited

Li Chongyang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Leung Chi Fai, Mr. Li Chongyang and Ms. Qi Jiao, two non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Huang Weidong (Chairman) and Mr. Liu Chenli and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Cong Yongjian, Mr. Lam Kai Yeung and Dr. Lam Huen Sum.

Website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/sunway/index.htm

* For identification purpose only