Sunway International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS (in PDF)

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 新威國際控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 58)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors of Sunway International Holdings Limited (the "Directors") (the ''Board'') are set out below:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Li Chongyang (Managing Director)
Ms. Qi Jiao
Mr. Lam Kai Yeung (Chief Financial Officer)
Mr. Leung Chi Fai (executive duties suspended)
Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Huang Weidong (Chairman)
Mr. Liu Chenli
Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Cong Yongjian
Dr. Lam Huen Sum Mr. Ng Yuk Lam
There are three committees of the Board. The table below provides membership information of the committees on which members of the Board serve:
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Mr. Lam Kai Yeung
|
-
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Huang Weidong
|
-
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Liu Chenli
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Cong Yongjian
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Dr. Lam Huen Sum
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Ng Yuk Lam
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
Member
Hong Kong, 31 July 2018
Website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/sunway/index.htm
* For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
Sunway International Holdings Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:32:17 UTC