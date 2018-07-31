Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sunway International Holdings Limited    0058   BMG858331041

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (0058)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sunway International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 新威國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 58)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors of Sunway International Holdings Limited (the "Directors") (the ''Board'') are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Li Chongyang (Managing Director)

Ms. Qi Jiao

Mr. Lam Kai Yeung (Chief Financial Officer)

Mr. Leung Chi Fai (executive duties suspended)

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Huang Weidong (Chairman)

Mr. Liu Chenli

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Cong Yongjian

Dr. Lam Huen Sum Mr. Ng Yuk Lam

There are three committees of the Board. The table below provides membership information of the committees on which members of the Board serve:

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Mr. Lam Kai Yeung

-

Member

Member

Mr. Huang Weidong

-

Member

Chairman

Mr. Liu Chenli

Member

Member

Member

Mr. Cong Yongjian

Member

Member

Member

Dr. Lam Huen Sum

Member

Member

Member

Mr. Ng Yuk Lam

Chairman

Chairman

Member

Hong Kong, 31 July 2018

Website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/sunway/index.htm

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Sunway International Holdings Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:32:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
04:33pSUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS (in PDF)
PU
07/27SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCEMENT SUSPENSION OF A DIRECTOR'S DUTIES (in PDF)
PU
07/26SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : (I) CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE USE OF PLA..
PU
07/25SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : TERMINATION OF UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ..
PU
07/24SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCEMENT INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING..
PU
06/27SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : Property strengthens position to pursue growth in Singapo..
AQ
06/04SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Return (in PDF)
PU
06/01SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : (1) POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 JUN..
PU
06/01SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 JUNE 201..
PU
05/18SUNWAYS : Sunway`s hospitality division appoints new group human resources direc..
AQ
More news
Chart SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunway International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Yang Li Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Dong Huang Chairman
Chi Fai Leung Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Yong Jian Cong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yeung Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED120.93%0
LAFARGEHOLCIM-8.86%30 003
CRH PLC-0.72%29 414
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-20.07%16 783
ULTRATECH CEMENT-4.58%16 569
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-8.68%15 438
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.