Sunway International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS (in PDF)

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 新威國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 58)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors of Sunway International Holdings Limited (the "Directors") (the ''Board'') are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Li Chongyang (Managing Director)

Ms. Qi Jiao

Mr. Lam Kai Yeung

Mr. Leung Chi Fai (executive duties suspended)

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Huang Weidong (Chairman)

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Cong Yongjian

Dr. Lam Huen Sum Mr. Ng Yuk Lam

There are three committees of the Board. The table below provides membership information of the committees on which members of the Board serve:

Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Mr. Lam Kai Yeung - Member Member Mr. Huang Weidong - Member Chairman Mr. Cong Yongjian Member Member Member Dr. Lam Huen Sum Member Member Member Mr. Ng Yuk Lam Chairman Chairman Member

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

Website:http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/sunway/index.htm

* For identification purpose only