Sunway International : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (in PDF)

News Summary

Sunway International : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

08/03/2018 | 12:51pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 新威國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 58)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Liu has resigned as the non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee with effect from 3 August 2018.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sunway International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that due to his other personal commitments, Mr. Liu Chenli ("Mr. Liu") has tendered his resignation as the non-executive Director and a member of each of the audit committee (the ''Audit Committee''), remuneration committee (the ''Remuneration Committee'') and nomination committee (the ''Nomination Committee'') of the Company with effect from 3 August 2018.

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr.

Liu for his contributions towards the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Sunway International Holdings Limited

Li Chongyang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, and Mr. Li Chongyang, Ms. Qi Jiao, Mr. Lam Kai Yeung and Mr. Leung Chi Fai (executive duties suspended), one non-executive Director, Mr. Huang Weidong (Chairman), and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Cong Yongjian, Dr. Lam Huen Sum and Mr. Ng Yuk Lam.

Website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/sunway/index.htm

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Sunway International Holdings Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:50:07 UTC
