SUPALAI PCL (SPALI)
Supalai PCL : New shares of SPALI to be traded on July 31, 2018

07/26/2018 | 03:45am CEST

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SPALI)

Old capital (baht)

1,917,482,436.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

1,917,482,436

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

176,901,945

New capital (baht)

2,094,384,381.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

2,094,384,381

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (SPALI-W4) 176,901,945 units exercise to

176,901,945 common shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

4.00

Exercise date

19-Jul-2018

Trading date

31-Jul-2018

New shares of SPALI to be traded on July 31, 2018

SET, SPALI

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 01:44:01 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 27 116 M
EBIT 2018 7 422 M
Net income 2018 5 955 M
Debt 2018 17 779 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 8,17
P/E ratio 2019 7,48
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 45 253 M
