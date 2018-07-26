|
Supalai PCL : New shares of SPALI to be traded on July 31, 2018
07/26/2018 | 03:45am CEST
Headline:
Security Symbol:
Announcement Details
Additional listed securities
Subject
Additional listed shares
Company name
SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SPALI)
Old capital (baht)
1,917,482,436.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
1,917,482,436
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
176,901,945
New capital (baht)
2,094,384,381.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
2,094,384,381
Par value (baht per share)
1.00
Allocated for
Warrants (SPALI-W4) 176,901,945 units exercise to
176,901,945 common shares
Ratio (Warrant : share)
1 : 1
Exercise price (baht per share)
4.00
Exercise date
19-Jul-2018
Trading date
31-Jul-2018
New shares of SPALI to be traded on July 31, 2018
SET, SPALI
Sales 2018
27 116 M
EBIT 2018
7 422 M
Net income 2018
5 955 M
Debt 2018
17 779 M
Yield 2018
4,74%
P/E ratio 2018
8,17
P/E ratio 2019
7,48
EV / Sales 2018
2,32x
EV / Sales 2019
2,17x
Capitalization
45 253 M
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|
|Average target price
27,2 THB
|
18%