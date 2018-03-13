DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Northern District of California
on behalf of purchasers of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI)
(“Super Micro” or the “Company”) securities during the period between
August 5, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have
until April 9, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Super Micro securities
during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the
lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has
yet been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that Super Micro’s financial statements
contained accounting errors, including errors with respect to one of the
Company’s sales transactions, the Company’s internal controls were not
effective, and Super Micro lacked the capability to timely review and
assess the impact of the foregoing issues.
According to the complaint, following an August 29, 2017 Notice of Late
Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting that
the Company is not in a position to file its Form 10-K in a timely
manner because additional time was needed for the Company to compile and
analyze certain information and documentation and complete preparation
of its financial statements, an October 26, 2017 re-affirmance of its
delay in filing the 10-K, and a January 30, 2018 announcement that the
Company’s Audit Committee has completed the previously disclosed
investigation and that additional time was required to analyze the
impact, if any, of the results of the investigation on the Company’s
historical financial statements, as well as to conduct additional
reviews before the Company will be able to finalize Form 10-K, the value
of Super Micro shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Super Micro securities purchased on or after August 5, 2016 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
