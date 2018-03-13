Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Super Micro Computer, Inc.    SMCI

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. (SMCI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 07:23pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) securities during the period between August 5, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 9, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Super Micro securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Super Micro’s financial statements contained accounting errors, including errors with respect to one of the Company’s sales transactions, the Company’s internal controls were not effective, and Super Micro lacked the capability to timely review and assess the impact of the foregoing issues.

According to the complaint, following an August 29, 2017 Notice of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting that the Company is not in a position to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner because additional time was needed for the Company to compile and analyze certain information and documentation and complete preparation of its financial statements, an October 26, 2017 re-affirmance of its delay in filing the 10-K, and a January 30, 2018 announcement that the Company’s Audit Committee has completed the previously disclosed investigation and that additional time was required to analyze the impact, if any, of the results of the investigation on the Company’s historical financial statements, as well as to conduct additional reviews before the Company will be able to finalize Form 10-K, the value of Super Micro shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Super Micro securities purchased on or after August 5, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
07:23pDEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
BU
02:02pSUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro® Announces Amendment to Credit Facility
BU
09:06aSUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro Accelerates IT Innovation with Resource Saving..
PR
03/12SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Secur..
AC
03/11Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Su..
BU
03/10SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro Opens Path to 100G Networking with New 25G Eth..
AQ
03/09SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
03/09SUPER MICRO COMPUTER LEAD PLAINTIFF : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors..
BU
03/08SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Ac..
AC
03/08SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/02Intel's Secret Industrial-Scale Data Center Architecture 
01/30Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) CEO Charles Liang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
01/30Super Micro -12.8% after preliminary results, CFO resignation 
01/30Supermicro reports Q2 preliminary results; shares trading flat AH 
01/19Super Micro +5% on customer IBM's earnings report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 053 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 70,4 M
Debt 2018 83,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,11
P/E ratio 2019 9,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 962 M
Chart SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | SMCI | US86800U1043 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Liang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chiu-Chu Liu Liang Treasurer, Director & Senior VP-Operations
Kevin S. Bauer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hwei-Ming Tsai Independent Director
Sherman Tuan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.-6.81%962
APPLE7.38%913 221
HP INC13.42%40 555
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%33 015
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE32.80%30 420
WESTERN DIGITAL29.33%29 622
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.