Super Micro Computer, Inc. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

02/11/2018 | 01:26am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) from January 27, 2017 through January 30, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Super Micro investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Super Micro class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/super-micro-computer-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Super Micro's financial statements contained accounting errors, including errors with respect to one of the Company's sales transactions; (2) the Company's internal controls were therefore not effective; (3) Super Micro lacked the capability to timely review and assess the impact of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Super Micro's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/super-micro-computer-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
